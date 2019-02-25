Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

G.research 10th Annual Specialty Chemical Conference Location: New York, NY Date and Time: Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET * Pat Quarles, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

31st Annual ROTH ConferenceLocation: Orange County, CA Date and Time: Monday and Tuesday, March 18 - 19, 2019* Pat Quarles , CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a G.research or Roth representative.

There will be an audio-only live webcast for the G.research 10th Annual Specialty Chemical Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

G.research 10th Annual Specialty Chemical Conferencehttp://wsw.com/webcast/g.research2/trec/

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

