Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date and Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. ET

* Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.





Location: Date and Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 from * Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Location: Chicago, IL

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 7:55 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. CT

* Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Jefferies or Three Part Advisors representative.

There will be an audio-only live webcast for the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference and Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com . To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff122/trec/





Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa29/trec

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE Trecora Resources

Related Links

http://www.trecora.com

