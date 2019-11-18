Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 8:20 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. PT ( 11:20 - 11:40 a.m. ET )

* Pat Quarles, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their LD Micro representative.

There will be an audio-only live webcast for the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/trec/

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Finkelstein

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE Trecora Resources

Related Links

http://www.trecora.com

