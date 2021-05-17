Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
May 17, 2021, 09:01 ET
SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:
- G. research Microcap Symposium
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. PT)
* Pat Quarles, President & CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their G. research representative.
- Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. PT)
* Pat Quarles, President & CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Sidoti representative.
There will be a live webcast for the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast, please click on the link below:
Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5560pfjRPyKt5d8c1_nNA
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
[email protected]
