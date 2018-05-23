Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the appointment of John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer. Townsend will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Simon Upfill-Brown.

A transformation plan has been developed to focus on upgrading work processes and implementing organizational changes to drive manufacturing performance. Townsend will lead this effort in his new role, and as a result, will step down from his current Director position on the Company's Board.

"We are excited to add Dick to the Trecora leadership team and expect to benefit greatly from his extensive manufacturing background and knowledge as we implement improvements to both work process and organizational systems," said Simon Upfill-Brown. "Specifically, Dick's experience leading transformational change in manufacturing environments will be of great value as we strive for operational excellence in our facilities. In addition, having served on our Board since 2011, Dick brings a deep understanding of Trecora to his position on day one."

Townsend has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and over 30 years of experience in the petrochemical industry with Mobil Chemical Company which subsequently became ExxonMobil Chemical Company. During his tenure with both companies, Townsend held the positions of Technical Service Engineer, Technical Department Section Supervisor, Planning Associate, Operations Manager, Plant Manager and Site Manager.

"It has been rewarding to contribute at the Board level as the Company has invested in several large capital projects to position it for success in a growing U.S. chemicals industry. I am now pleased to have the opportunity to apply my experience as part of the management team to ensure we fully capitalize on those investments," Townsend added.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-appoints-john-r-dick-townsend-as-executive-vice-president-chief-manufacturing-officer-300653875.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources

