Trecora Resources Provides Update on Sale of AMAK Equity Stake

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced that it has entered into an amendment to the previously announced share sale and purchase agreement ("Agreement") with Saudi Arabian closed joint stock company, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company ("AMAK"), and certain of AMAK's other existing shareholders (collectively, the "Purchasers") pursuant to which the Purchasers will acquire Trecora's entire 33.3% equity interest in AMAK. Pursuant to the amendment, the outside date for the closing of the transaction has been extended to March 31, 2020, allowing additional time to obtain approval from the newly established Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Purchasers have agreed that, if the transaction does not close on or before March 31, 2020, and Trecora determines in its sole discretion to further extend the outside date, half of the 5% non-refundable deposit (or approximately $3.5 million) that Trecora has already received will be forfeited by the Purchasers and not apply to the sale price at closing (effectively increasing the sale price of the AMAK shares by an additional approximately $1.75 million).

Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are confident in the completion of this transaction shortly following receipt of required governmental approvals. With the completion of the sale of this non-core asset, Trecora will be entirely focused on its operating businesses and growth opportunities supported by a stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility."

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

