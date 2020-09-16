Trecora Resources Receives $39.7 Million of Proceeds for Partial AMAK Share Sale

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today provided an update on its previously announced sale of its shares in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company ("AMAK").

On September 15, 2020, Trecora received proceeds of approximately $39.7 million in connection with the sale of substantially all of Trecora's remaining ownership in AMAK. Upon the closing of this transaction, Trecora's ownership percentage in AMAK will be reduced from 21.3% to 0.7%.

The parties are in the process of completing the final closing of the sale of Trecora's remaining ownership in AMAK on or before September 28, 2020.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and currently a 21.3% owner of AMAK.

