Trecora Resources Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"We delivered broad-based prime product volume growth at South Hampton in the quarter as demand remains strong, and we saw significant improvement in results at Trecora Chemical largely due to our efforts to improve operational execution," said Simon Upfill-Brown, President and CEO. "Particularly noteworthy, our new hydrogenation unit ramped up production through improvements in reliability and efficiency.

"We faced rising input costs in the quarter, most notably a sharp increase in natural gasoline prices, that pressured margins for prime products and by-products," Upfill-Brown continued. "We experienced some additional cost pressures related to distribution and storage costs but are implementing steps to mitigate those costs in the second quarter and beyond. Repairs to Aromax II are progressing as planned with expected start up in the third quarter.

"Following the changes to our organizational structure announced in March, we are beginning to see improvement in plant operations. I believe we are headed in the right direction," concluded Upfill-Brown. "Our focus on organizational effectiveness and improved operational processes position us well to capitalize on continued strong demand from customers. In addition, we are attempting to alleviate margin pressures at South Hampton through price and productivity initiatives."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter was $71.7 million, compared with $55.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 29.2%. The increase in reported revenue was driven by a 34.4% increase in petrochemical sales volume and a 1.3% increase in the average sales price of petrochemical products compared with the first quarter of 2017. The higher average sales price was offset by a 17.4% year-over-year increase in the average per-gallon cost of petrochemical feedstock, which is the basis for the formula pricing for approximately 60% of the Company's petrochemical product sales. Since formula pricing is based upon prior month feedstock averages, sales price increases tend to lag behind higher feedstock costs resulting in lower profit margins in the period reported. The increase in feedstock costs compressed margins for the non-formula portion of prime product sales as well. These are sales which do not have pricing formulas tied to feedstock costs. Due to competitive factors, we were unable to recover the increase in feedstock costs through price increases in the quarter.

Gross profit in the first quarter was $10.1 million, or 14.1% of total revenues, compared with $10.6 million, or 19.1% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2017. Operating income for the first quarter was $3.6 million, compared with operating income of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Net income for the first quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Reported net income in the first quarter of 2018 reflected equity in earnings of AMAK of $0.2 million or an estimated $0.01 per diluted share on an after-tax basis as compared to equity in losses of AMAK of $1.0 million or an estimated after tax impact of $(0.03) per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $7.2 million, representing a 10.0% margin, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, representing a 13.3% margin for the same period a year ago.

South Hampton Resources

Petrochemical volume in the first quarter was 23.3 million gallons, compared with 17.3 million gallons in the first quarter of 2017. Prime product volume in the first quarter of 2018 was 17.7 million gallons, compared with 13.9 million gallons in the first quarter of 2017. Byproduct volume increased 64.3% year-over-year, to 5.6 million gallons. These volumes are sold at lower margins than our prime products.

International volume represented 24.9% of total petrochemical volume during the quarter, up from 22.7% sequentially and 19.6% from the first quarter of 2017.

SHR SEGMENT INFORMATION*



THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018 2017 % Change Product sales $60,285 $44,391 36% Processing fees 2,028 1,488 36% Net revenues $62,313 $45,879 36% Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 8,393 8,214 2% Operating profit 6,679 6,658 0% Profit before taxes 6,055 6,005 1% Depreciation and amortization 1,714 1,556 10% EBITDA 8,390 8,040 4% Capital expenditures $ 10,283 $ 8,756 17%







*Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply







Trecora Chemical

TC generated revenues of $9.6 million, down 0.7% from $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. TC revenue included $6.4 million of wax product sales, down 1.9%. TC's own product wax revenues were a record for the quarter but total revenues were reduced due to a lack of supply of third party waxes that we distribute in Latin America. At $3.2 million, custom processing fees were up 1.8%, when compared with the first quarter of 2017. Customer demand for custom processing remains solid, and as a result of improved operations, revenues from custom processing grew 14.7% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

TC SEGMENT INFORMATION*



THREE MONTHS

ENDED



MARCH 31,



2018 2017 % Change Product sales $6,383 $6,508 (2%) Processing fees 3,212 3,155 2% Net revenues $9,595 $9,663 (1%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 390 745 (48%) Operating loss (914) (271) 237% Loss before taxes (1,181) (290) 407% Depreciation and amortization 1,304 1,016 28% EBITDA 379 726 (48%) Capital expenditures $ 745 $ 5,125 (86%)







*Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply







Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (AMAK)

Trecora reported equity in earnings of AMAK of approximately $0.2 million during the first quarter of 2018.

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



MARCH 31,

2018

(unaudited) DECEMBER

31,

2017 ASSETS (thousands of dollars) Current Assets



Cash $ 2,568 $ 3,028 Trade receivables, net 27,421 25,779 Insurance receivable 742 -- Inventories 15,691 18,450 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,131 4,424 Taxes receivable 5,481 5,584 Total current assets 57,034 57,265





Plant, pipeline and equipment, net 190,139 181,742





Goodwill 21,798 21,798 Intangible assets, net 20,343 20,808 Investment in AMAK 45,224 45,125 Mineral properties in the United States 588 588





TOTAL ASSETS $ 335,126 $ 327,326





LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities



Accounts payable $ 14,888 $ 18,347 Accrued liabilities 4,229 3,961 Current portion of post-retirement benefit 302 305 Current portion of long-term debt 8,061 8,061 Current portion of other liabilities 889 870 Total current liabilities 28,369 31,544





Long-term debt, net of current portion 99,031 91,021 Post-retirement benefit, net of current portion 897 897 Other liabilities, net of current portion 1,374 1,611 Deferred income taxes 17,670 17,242 Total liabilities 147,341 142,315





EQUITY



Common stock‑authorized 40 million shares of $.10 par value; issued 24.5 million in 2018 and 2017 and outstanding 24.3 million shares in 2018 and 2017 2,451 2,451 Additional paid-in capital 56,422 56,012 Common stock in treasury, at cost (184) (196) Retained earnings 128,807 126,455 Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity 187,496 184,722 Noncontrolling Interest 289 289 Total equity 187,785 185,011





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $335,126 $ 327,326

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



THREE MONTHS

ENDED

MARCH 31,

2018 2017

(thousands of dollars) REVENUES



Petrochemical and Product Sales $ 66,699 $ 50,899 Processing Fees 5,042 4,643

71,741 55,542





OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES



Cost of Sales and Processing



(including depreciation and amortization of $2,830 and $2,383, respectively) 61,601 44,924





GROSS PROFIT 10,140 10,618





GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



General and Administrative 6,335 6,221 Depreciation 196 205

6,531 6,426





OPERATING INCOME 3,609 4,192





OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



Interest Income 7 2 Interest Expense (878) (636) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of AMAK 230 (966) Miscellaneous Expense (26) (44)

(667) (1,644)





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,942 2,548





INCOME TAXES 590 1,061





NET INCOME 2,352 1,487





NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST -- --





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRECORA RESOURCES $ 2,352 $ 1,487





Basic Earnings per Common Share



Net Income Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars) $ 0.10 $ 0.06





Basic Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 24,343 24,240





Diluted Earnings per Common Share



Net Income Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars) $ 0.09 $ 0.06





Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 25,231 25,054

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES(1)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (rounding may apply)



THREE MONTHS ENDED 3/31/18

THREE MONTHS ENDED 3/31/17

TC SHR CORP TREC

TC SHR CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $(1,181) $4,970 $(1,437) $2,352

$(290) $3,828 $(2,051) $1,487 Interest 256 621 1 878

- 635 1 636 Taxes - 1,085 (495) 590

- 2,021 (960) 1,061 Depreciation and amortization 22 166 8 196

21 167 16 204 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 1,282 1,548 - 2,830

995 1,389 - 2,384 EBITDA 379 8,390 (1,923) 6,846

726 8,040 (2,994) 5,772 Share based compensation - - 592 592

- - 633 633 Equity in losses (earnings) of AMAK - - (230) (230)

- - 966 966



















Adjusted EBITDA $379 $8,390 $(1,561) $7,208

$726 $8,040 $(1,395) $7,371



















Revenue 9,595 62,313 (167) 71,741

9,663 45,879

55,542 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.9% 13.5%

10.0%

7.5% 17.5%

13.3% (adjusted EBITDA/revenue)



















Adjusted Net Income and Estimated EPS Impact (rounding may apply)



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 Net Income $ 2,352 $ 1,487





Equity in losses (earnings) of AMAK $ (230) $ 966 Taxes at statutory rate of 21% and 35%, respectively 48 ( 338) Tax effected equity in losses (earnings) (182) 628 Adjusted Net Income $ 2,170 $ 2,115 Diluted weighted average number of shares 25,231 25,054 Estimated effect on diluted EPS



(-tax effected equity in AMAK/diluted weighted average number of shares) $.01 ($.03)

(1)This press release includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

