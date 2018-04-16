Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 2

Trecora Resources

16:05 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Upfill-Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 2 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Time: 

10:00 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number: 

+1-888-394-8218

International dial-in number: 

+1-323-701-0225

Conference ID:

1872797

Webcast: 

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129314

The conference call and presentation slides will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.trecora.com/

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call through May 9, 2018.

Toll-free replay number:

1 844-512-2921

International replay number:

+1 412-317-6671

Replay PIN number:

1872797

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jean Young
The Piacente Group
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com

 

