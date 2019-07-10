Trecora Resources to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-417-5724 International dial-in number: +1-409-217-8234 Conference ID: 5585897 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opeg46ub

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/.

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through August 8, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056 International replay number: +1 404-537-3406 Replay PIN number: 5585897

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

