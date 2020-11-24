Trecora Resources To Participate in Upcoming Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced an update to its upcoming conference schedule: 

  • Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference
    Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
    * Pat Quarles, CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Citi representative. 

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Jason Finkelstein 
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
212-481-2050 
[email protected] 

