Tredence Achieves 2024 Power Partner Recognition from Inc. for AI and Data Leadership

Tredence named a top partner for empowering businesses through innovative data solutions among top global B2B companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing reliance on Data & AI to drive business decisions, Tredence is honored to be named a 2024 Power Partner by Inc. in the Artificial Intelligence and Data category.

Tredence recognized as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner for AI and Data

As part of a distinguished group of 359 companies, Tredence is dedicated to supporting enterprises and fostering their growth. Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top scores from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support enterprises across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing them to focus on their core missions.

"At Tredence, we don't just unlock data's potential; we turn it into decision intelligence—a discipline that drives smarter, outcome-focused decision-making," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO , Tredence. "Being named a 2024 Power Partner by Inc. underlines our commitment to helping clients engineer better decisions and continuously improve outcomes through feedback and AI-driven insights. Our goal is to equip enterprises with the intelligence to make impactful, high-stakes decisions that fuel growth and innovation."

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers," said Mike Hofman, Inc. Editor in Chief. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

Recently, Tredence was named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Assessment for Generative AI Services, highlighting its expertise in AI solutions. The company was also recognized as a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ for Supply Chain and Retail Analytics Services. Tredence has also been awarded Databricks' Retail and CPG Partner of the Year for three years in a row and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year.

To learn more about Tredence and how the team can assist one's business with AI and data science solutions, visit: https://www.tredence.com/

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider dedicated to turning insights into value. With over 3,000 employees and offices in key locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, Tredence partners with leaders in retail, CPG, high-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial sectors. We leverage our expertise and innovative data platforms to deliver tailored solutions that drive success.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and business leaders who are shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of innovators and risk-takers in the business community. With a monthly reach of over 40 million across various channels—including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media—Inc. has established itself as a trusted source for business insights.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually since 1982, ranks the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S., providing recognition that connects founders with a network of their peers. This credibility helps businesses drive sales and attract top talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567551/Inc_Power_Partner_and_Tredence.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence Inc.