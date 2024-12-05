Tredence Achieves AWS Consumer Product Goods Competency Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. As an AWS partner, Tredence has earned the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and proven AWS solutions, Tredence empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

Tredence Earns AWS Consumer Goods Competency for CPG Excellence.

Tredence has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases Tredence's ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. Tredence is well-equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging Tredence's expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"Achieving the AWS Consumer Goods Competency is a testament to Tredence's commitment in driving innovation and efficiency in the consumer goods sector," said Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer, CPG, Tredence. "CPG firms, traditionally focused on product innovation, now have expanded opportunities to strengthen customer relationships, optimize pricing strategies, and automate marketing campaigns. Tredence powers 8 of the top 10 CPG firms to navigate disruption and leverage AI/ML solutions for real-time decision-making. Our solutions leverage AWS's advanced cloud capabilities to stay agile and meet consumer demands faster and more effectively."

Tredence offers a suite of advanced solutions on AWS Marketplace, including:

Prescriptive Revenue Growth Management (RGM): An AI-driven platform that delivers detailed insights into product assortment, pricing, and promotions, enabling businesses to make informed decisions.

An AI-driven platform that delivers detailed insights into product assortment, pricing, and promotions, enabling businesses to make informed decisions. Predictive Supply Risk Management (p-SRM): A model that integrates internal and external data sources to provide near-real-time risk prediction and enhance supply chain visibility.

ML Works: Machine Learning Observability and Monitoring accelerator that uses open-source tools that help automate your monitoring workflows and provide curated insights into the performance, drift, and data quality of your ML models in production.

Machine Learning Observability and Monitoring accelerator that uses open-source tools that help automate your monitoring workflows and provide curated insights into the performance, drift, and data quality of your ML models in production. Sancus: An AI-powered master data quality management tool that simplifies the consolidation and maintenance of master data from multiple systems.

An AI-powered master data quality management tool that simplifies the consolidation and maintenance of master data from multiple systems. Customer Cosmos: An AI-enabled customer 3600 platform that eliminates data silos and offers deep insights into customer behavior and preferences.

These solutions offer scalable, cloud-based infrastructure on AWS, ensuring improved performance, automation, and operational efficiency for CPG clients.

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identifies partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building and operating reliable, secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

