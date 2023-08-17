Tredence Achieves HITRUST Certification for Mitigating Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

The certification validates the company's commitment to a strong cybersecurity strategy safeguarding sensitive customer data.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, today announced that two of its platforms, HealthEM.AI, its healthcare subsidiary and Tableau server along with the infrastructure that supports both these platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met demanding regulatory compliance requirements and excels at managing risk. This achievement places Tredence in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. The HITRUST Assurance Program incorporates federal and state regulations to help organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually tasked to address current and emerging threats and to meet complex compliance, information protection and privacy requirements, something we take very seriously," said Manoj Kuruvanthody, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Data Protection Officer (DPO), Tredence. "HITRUST is a testament to our robust focus on security, privacy and compliance. We remain dedicated to delivering the highest standards for data protection and information security for our customers."

"We are committed to leveraging data-driven insights to help our clients navigate the complexities of today's rapidly evolving business landscape while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance. Our HITRUST Risk-based certification is a critical milestone for Tredence and our clients, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining compliance with industry standards," said Praveen Soti, MD, Chief Business Officer for Healthcare, Life Sciences, and CEO of HealthEM.AI.

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available." 

HealthEM.AI is a mission-driven data platform company that combines Tredence's strengths in data and AI and its vertical-first approach to help global healthcare and life sciences clients improve quality and outcomes and optimize the cost of care. With HealthEM.AI, Tredence supports an "AI chassis for value-based care" and breakthrough value realization.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified and a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2300-plus employees strong and headquartered in San Jose, with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. It caters to the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, banking, and industrials as clients.

