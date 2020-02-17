Tredence announces its inclusion in Now Tech: Insights Service Providers, Q1 2020 in Leading Analyst Research Firm's report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Tredence is delighted to announce its inclusion among 'Now Tech: Insights Service Providers, Q1 2020 Report'. This report provides a holistic view to the enterprises about vendors who can deliver end-to-end data-to-insights-to-execution engagements, drive effective change and stakeholder management to ensure insights implementation, and accelerate time-to-value for insights based on size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus.

According to Forrester, "Change is hard. But insights providers can help: 36% of global data and analytics decision makers engage insights service providers because the provider is 'more effective at organizing and coordinating the business and technology stakeholders in our firm.'"

Tredence' s uniqueness is in bringing the right mix of technology and business analytics to create white-box solutions that are typically transitioned to our clients at the end of the engagement in a sustainable way. Tredence does this cost effectively using a global execution model leveraging our clients' existing technology and data assets.

We think this timely inclusion as an Insight service provider in Forrester's Report will propel our clients to take advantage of the cutting-edge analytics solutions and apply it to new & diverse data sources which they might not have been able to produce earlier.

Disclaimer: To read about Insights Services and Tredence' s profile in the report, download the report here (available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase).

Tredence Inc. is an analytics services and solutions company delivering competitive advantages via data insights to leading Fortune 500 companies. By being a single end-to-end provider, it focuses on delivering business value in an agile manner and provides complete ownership of the entire analytics value chain

