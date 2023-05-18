Tredence attains Databricks Elite Partner status, reinforcing commitment to cutting-edge industry Data and AI solutions on Lakehouse

News provided by

Tredence Inc.

18 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

Achievement catapults Tredence into Elite Tier in the Databricks Partner Program, expanding the breath, impact and scale of the partnership.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, has achieved Elite Partner status from Databricks.

The recognition acknowledges Tredence's Data & AI Industry expertise and success leveraging innovative Brickbuilder solutions like ATOM.AI on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, further establishing the company's commitment to driving data and AI transformation for clients. The partnership has delivered 5 industry-specific Brickbuilder Data and AI solutions that accelerate time to value for shared enterprise customers.

"Tredence and Databricks' strategic partnership will fulfill the new enterprise mandate towards accelerated transformation, efficiency and optimization. Our industry accelerators built on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform equips enterprises with speed to scale and speed to value, unlocking the true potential of data," said Shashank Dubey, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Tredence. "With a keen focus on understanding the intricacies of a changing customer business and their day-to-day operations, our collaboration will bring unprecedented value in an uncertain economy."

As an Elite Partner, Tredence gains exclusive access to additional resources and support from Databricks. This better enables the delivery of industry-leading solutions, which leverage the power of Databricks to provide clients with real-time insights and drive a sustained competitive advantage. It also amplifies Tredence's data science and analytics capabilities, enabling enterprises to dominate with Data and AI.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Databricks Elite Partner," said Hari Natarajan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Alliance Officer Tredence. "Our partnership fosters Data and AI innovation at a faster pace to fulfill enterprise value realization within weeks. Tredence has successfully leveraged the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to solve the most complex transformation challenges for Fortune 100 clients, like Coca Cola & Casey's. Together with Databricks, we aim to raise the bar on lakehouse-powered Data and AI solutions to accelerate transformation and optimization for all our customers."

Tredence, a 2022 Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year, combines the advanced capabilities of the Databricks Lakehouse platform with industry AI/ML expertise to help enterprises accelerate their data and analytics modernization journey.

Over the last two years, Tredence has deepened its partnership with Databricks and built a host of industry-specific solutions on the lakehouse including Retail.Atom.ai, Data Migration, Edge-AI, Predictive Supply Risk Management, On Shelf Availability and Sancus: Data Quality Management, adding to Databricks' coveted list of Brickbuilder Solutions.

"Together with Tredence, we continue to enable the full potential of data for businesses and pave the way for revolutionary advancements in AI," said Jason McIntyre, Senior Director, Scale Ecosystem at Databricks. "Tredence has demonstrated incredible agility, speed to market and time to value with strategic enterprise customers, leveraging the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, helping clients solve critical pain points and uncover actionable insights from their data."

With the achievement of Databricks Elite Partner status, Tredence reinforces its authority as a leader in the Data and AI industry. Last December, Tredence announced its Series B funding round of $175 million from Advent International. The fresh capital will help Tredence strengthen its vertical and domain expertise, IP and accelerator repository, channel partner development and operational excellence.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified and Winner of 2022 Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year. Tredence is 2,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

