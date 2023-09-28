Tredence bags 2 Gold at Brandon Hall Group Awards for Innovation in Learning & Talent Management

Tredence Inc.

28 Sep, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a leading Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions company, announces its recent success in winning two esteemed awards at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards™. These recognitions were earned in the Learning & Development and Talent Management categories, highlighting Tredence's commitment to the advancement of a skilled and empowered workforce that drives excellence and innovation.

Tredence received the coveted gold award in the category of Best Advance in Machine Learning and AI in Learning & Development.

In the face of fierce competition, Tredence received the coveted gold award in the category of Best Advance in Machine Learning and AI in Learning & Development. This accomplishment underscores Tredence's steadfast commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create transformative learning experiences that yield significant organizational results.

Additionally, Tredence has been honored with the Best Unique or Innovative Talent Management Program in the Talent Management category. This recognition highlights Tredence's adeptness in devising and implementing talent management strategies that foster individual growth and organizational success.

These awards are presented by the renowned Brandon Hall Group, which is dedicated to acknowledging exceptional achievements in Learning & Development, Talent Management, and various aspects of Human Capital Management. The awards celebrate organizations that exemplify outstanding practices, innovative strategies, and measurable accomplishments in workplace learning and talent enrichment.

Commenting on the recognition, Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer at Tredence, said " At Tredence, we aspire to be a 'Learning First and Learning Always' organization. While we will continue to deliver AI solutions to customers as part of our core offerings, we also aim for our teams to immerse themselves in a culture of continuous learning. Over the last few years, we have deliberately invested in our training infrastructure, and this award is a testament to that strategy and the hard work of our L&D team. We are just getting started and hope that this is the first of many such recognitions for the team dedicated to transforming Tredence into a learning organization."

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer at Brandon Hall Group and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program, said, "Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves."

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 'Great Place to Work-Certified' and a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2300-plus employees strong and headquartered in San Jose, with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. It caters to the largest companies in retail, CPG, telecom, healthcare, travel, banking, and industrials as clients. For more information, please visit [www.tredence.com] and follow us on LinkedIn at Tredence.

