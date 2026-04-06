Tredence Expands Global Strategic AI Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise-Grade AI Adoption

The alliance combines Google Cloud's advanced AI infrastructure with Tredence's domain expertise and 100+ AI/ML accelerators to help enterprises deploy intelligent, agentic AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the world's leading data science and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This strengthened collaboration is focused on helping enterprises operationalize AI at scale, moving beyond experimentation to deliver last-mile, enterprise-grade AI adoption that drives agility, scalability, and sustainable growth.

As the enterprise landscape pivots towards autonomous systems, Tredence and Google Cloud are intensifying their partnership to unlock and scale agentic AI, empowering organizations to deploy self-reasoning ecosystems at an enterprise level. Together, the companies will leverage the power of Google's AI-Native Data Cloud to transform enterprise data into strategic assets and unlock new growth opportunities across industries.

The expanded partnership brings together the full depth of Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure capabilities — including Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI, with Tredence's portfolio of 100+ industry-first AI/ML accelerators and deep domain expertise. Together, the two companies are positioned to help enterprises modernize their data foundations, operationalize agentic AI, and move with the speed and confidence that large-scale transformation demands.

"Scaling agentic AI across the enterprise is no longer a future ambition; it's the mandate of this decade. Through this expanded partnership with Google Cloud, we're combining the power of Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI with Tredence's 100+ AI/ML accelerators and deep domain expertise to help enterprises deploy intelligent, agentic AI solutions at scale. The result is a unified AI and Data platform that drives agility, sustainable growth, and measurable business outcomes across industries," said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence.

"At Google Cloud, we are committed to making enterprise-grade AI accessible, secure, and impactful. Our expanded partnership with Tredence directly addresses this gap. With our advanced AI infrastructure and Tredence's proven delivery capabilities, we're helping organizations modernize their data estates, deploy intelligent agentic AI, and achieve growth at a speed and scale that simply wasn't possible before," said Victor Morales, VP GSI and Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud.

To support enterprises on their AI modernization journeys, Tredence leverages its dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit and global delivery centers focused on turning data into AI-ready assets and deploying intelligent solutions at scale. As a Google Cloud Premier partner, Tredence combines deep domain expertise with enterprise-grade delivery capabilities to support large-scale transformation initiatives globally.

A two-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Tredence will showcase its suite of industry-ready AI accelerators at the upcoming Google Cloud Next. Stop by our booth #2911 to learn how to accelerate decision intelligence with Agentic AI.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dubai, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

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SOURCE Tredence