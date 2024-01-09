Tredence Honored as a Pioneer in Composable CDP Solutions

Recognized for excellence and leadership in helping enterprise companies implement Composable Customer Data Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence was officially recognized as a Certified Composable Services Provider by Hightouch, a leading Data Activation company. This designation is given to companies that have demonstrated expertise and experience in supporting the adoption of Composable Customer Data Platforms in large-scale enterprises.

Composable CDPs are new technical architectures for managing and activating customer data for marketing programs. A company can transform an existing cloud data warehouse into a central repository of customer data. It enables businesses to personalize emails, advertising, and other customer experiences more quickly, economically, and effectively than traditional solutions.

The Composable approach achieves these results by turning a company's existing data warehouse investment into the center of its marketing technology stack. Because this is a new way of managing customer data, service providers with the skill to help enterprises adopt this approach are rare.

The companies selected for recognition in this program were selected based on their:

Proven expertise in event collection, data warehouse configuration, data transformation, and data activation for enterprise customers

Dedicated resources for Composable CDP projects

Demonstrated thought leadership on the topic of composable technology

"Tredence stands out in the market through its vertical-first approach and a strong emphasis on innovation," said Tejas Manohar, co-CEO and Founder of Hightouch. "Their deep expertise in customer identity and enterprise data management is pivotal in enhancing marketing personalization and optimizing advertising spend for their clients. Today, we celebrate their remarkable achievements in this domain by announcing them as a Certified Composable Services Provider."

Certified Composable Services Providers receive specialized training, access to private educational resources, elevated service levels on behalf of customers, and early access to new product innovation. They are also listed in a directory for easy identification by potential customers.

"In the modern 'cookieless' world, enterprises are swiftly adapting to Composable CDPs because of the efficiencies in marketing automation, granular customer insights, and assured identity resolution. Hightouch's Composable CDP is integrated with all major sources and popular destinations, quickly becoming the de facto standard for customer data management in modern enterprises," said Neerav Vyas, Vice President of MarTech and AdTech at Tredence Inc. "We are proud to be a Preferred Composable CDP Service Provider and see our partnership with Hightouch as a significant asset for our joint customers in the years to come."

More information about the Composable CDP Service Provider program is available here.

ABOUT TREDENCE

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified and a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

To learn more about Tredence and its Composable CDP offering, visit www.tredence.com

ABOUT HIGHTOUCH

Hightouch is a leading provider of Data Activation and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, enabling marketing and data teams to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse to over 200 destinations like ad platforms and CRMs. Hightouch is used by leading organizations like Cars.com, Spotify, TripAdvisor, PetSmart, and GameStop to unlock a fast, flexible, and scalable CDP alternative by enabling them to activate audiences and other customer data points directly from their organization's single source of truth - the data warehouse - out to the many business tools it is needed in.

To learn more about Hightouch, visit www.hightouch.com

