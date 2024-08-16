Tredence Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the Data Science and AI solutions leader today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition by Inc. marks the company's 9th consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Inc. 5000 Logo

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This is a special award that we celebrate at Tredence year after year. While it takes a special doing to get on this list any year, but to be able to do this for nine straight years highlights the consistent hard work and passion of the team to continue to run hard every year. Very proud of the team," said Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder, Tredence.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 875K jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors from health care and AI to apparel and pet food is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Tredence has been recently recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for 2023 and in Retail Analytics for 2024. Additionally, Tredence secured the Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. The company also announced plans to hire 1,500 new employees globally, continuing its growth trajectory.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483701/Inc__5000.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence