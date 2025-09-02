Tredence Recognized as a 'Leader' in Everest Group Data and AI Services Specialists - North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Tredence is recognized for its design thinking, behavioral sciences, technical disciplines, Data & AI IPs, and collaborative problem solving with clients.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global leader in data science and AI solutions, has been recognized as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Data and AI Services Specialists – North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is widely recognized for its rigorous, data-driven evaluation of service providers across key industries.

Tredence Recognized as a ‘Leader' in Everest Group Data and AI Services Specialists – North America

Tredence has been recognized as a Leader in the assessment, among 32 Data and AI service providers evaluated:

Design thinking and technical expertise in data science, data engineering, and AI, including Generative & Agentic AI.

Unique approach to bridging gaps in data and AI services portfolios with organic and inorganic investments.

Ever-expanding AI suite of intellectual property.

Strong Industry partnership with Hyperscalers and ISVs, GCP, Databricks, AWS, Snowflake, Microsoft among others.

"Tredence has built on its core data and AI strengths by aligning technical capabilities with functional priorities in areas such as supply chain, sales & marketing, and customer analytics," says Vishal Gupta, Partner at Everest Group. "It's growing engagement in industry verticals beyond retail & CPG, along with sustained collaboration with partners such as Databricks, GCP, AWS, and Snowflake, has supported its ability to participate in more complex AI transformation programs. These developments have contributed to Tredence's positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Data and AI Services Specialists – North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

Tredence's capabilities include strong domain and vertical expertise, AI consulting, data science and engineering practices, an ATOM.AI ecosystem with 140 customizable accelerators that can be deployed as client IP, and deep GenAI experience. The company has built Milky Way, its Agents-as-a-Service capability to provide role-based, context-aware agents that enable cross-functional collaboration, automate complex workflows, and update their approach based on feedback.

"Enterprises are now taking an AI-first approach to solve business challenges," says Shashank Dubey, Tredence Chief Revenue Officer & Co-founder. "Tredence has led the race to close last-mile data and AI gaps for our clients: from building AI-native data foundations, to developing Agentic AI capabilities to automate and scale decision-making & enabling GenAI-powered decision intelligence within responsible AI frameworks. The Everest Group recognition validates the strength of our vision and approach."

"Tredence's deep partnerships with data and hyperscalers have enabled it to co-develop innovative industry GenAI and Agentic AI solutions for world-leading enterprises," says Sumit Mehra, Tredence Chief Technology Officer & Co-founder. "Our investments in continually enhancing our data and AI solutions and platforms prove our commitment to empowering 50+ Global Fortune 500 enterprises with customizable IP they can use to advance their AI capabilities: solving real-world problems, reaping rapid ROI, and enhancing their competitive position."

To learn why Everest Group named Tredence a Leader and a Star Performer among top data and AI service providers, please download a complimentary copy of Everest Group Data and AI Services Specialists – North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.



