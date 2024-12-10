Tredence Wins Gold and Silver at 2024 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards

The 'Data Science for All (DS Grad) + Athena SQL' program, which won the Gold Award for 'Best Learning Measurement,' exemplifies this dedication. This award recognizes organizations that effectively assess the impact of their learning programs. Tredence's program was recognized for its ability to measure how employees acquire and apply critical data science skills in their roles.

In addition, Tredence's Campus-to-Corporate (C2C) Program earned the Silver Award for 'Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program.' This award highlights organizations with distinctive approaches to attracting and integrating new talent. The program was recognized for its innovative strategy in transitioning graduates from academia to impactful roles within the company, nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tredence, commented on the recognition, stating, "We're honored to be recognized at the Brandon Hall Awards, a testament to the strength of our Learning and Development initiatives. At Tredence, we strive to be a 'Learning First, Learning Always' organization. Our advanced learning resources and strategic partnerships with Hyperscalers and Data & AI ISVs empower over 3,000 learners with leading-edge skills, including Generative AI. Through hackathons and hands-on workshops, we foster continuous experimentation and innovation, keeping learning and progress central to everything we do."

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group, and leader of the HCM Excellence Award® program, remarked, "Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves."

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® highlighted outstanding achievements in Human Capital Management. The awards recognized organizations that excel in HCM strategies, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and employee development.

Learn more about the Brandon Hall Group Awards at Brandon Hall Group Awards.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

