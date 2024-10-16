TREDWAY APPOINTS DANIEL GUERRA AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, an affordable and mixed-income real estate developer that builds and preserves high-quality, high-opportunity housing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Guerra as Vice President of Investments. Based in New York City, Daniel will play an integral role in managing Tredway's portfolio of affordable housing communities and developments across the United States while helping meet the firm's ambitious social impact and public-private partnership goals.

Daniel Guerra, Vice President, Tredway

"Daniel brings investment, development and asset management experience along with a deep understanding of the nuances of the affordable housing landscape to his work at Tredway," said Will Blodgett, Founder & CEO. "Our commitment to fostering more affordable and sustainable high-quality housing begins with our forward-looking team and we are excited about Daniel's contributions to our work."

Prior to joining Tredway, Daniel was a Director at True North Management Group, where he was directly involved in the origination and/or asset management of $975 million of debt and equity investments across the country, representing approximately 5 million square feet of commercial real estate and 1,600 multifamily apartments. Before True North, Danny held various positions at Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), a national nonprofit lender and developer of affordable housing, where he focused on strategic planning and analysis, loan portfolio management and distressed loan workouts.

Daniel holds a BBA in Finance and Accounting from Andrews University and an M.S. in Real Estate Finance from New York University.

About Tredway

Founded in 2021, Tredway is a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes and preserves affordable, workforce and mixed-income housing. Our work is driven by the belief that safe, high-quality and accessible housing is an important catalyst for upward socioeconomic mobility and is an essential part of fostering equity in America today. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: tredway.com.

