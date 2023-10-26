Tredway Appoints David Rattner as Vice President

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, an affordable and mixed-income real estate developer that builds and preserves high-quality, high-opportunity housing, today announced the addition of David Rattner to its investments team in the role of Vice President. In his new role, David will be responsible for underwriting, structuring and leading the development of affordable and mixed-income housing in communities where it's needed most.

"The addition of a talent like David will accelerate Tredway's work to deliver housing that fosters stability, economic independence and community in people's lives," said Will Blodgett, Founder & CEO, Tredway. "David shares our values and commitment to inspiring positive social change through each investment and we are thrilled to welcome him onboard."

"I have deep respect for Will and the entire Tredway team and could not be more excited about joining the organization at such a dynamic time in its growth," said Rattner. "I look forward to helping expand access to high-quality affordable housing across the country and to putting my passion for having a meaningful impact to work at Tredway."

Prior to joining Tredway, David was at Fairstead on its acquisitions team where he helped lead the redevelopment of over 2,000 units of affordable housing across the country. He has also held positions at the Rockefeller Group and the Related Companies. David began his career in J.P. Morgan's investment banking group.

David holds a B.A. from Brown University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School.

Most recently, Tredway acquired the 816-unit Sea Park Apartment complex in Coney Island, Brooklyn and announced plans for a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation along with the ground-up development of 250 affordable homes for seniors.

About Tredway

Founded in 2021, Tredway is a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes and preserves affordable, workforce and mixed-income housing. Our work is driven by the belief that safe, high-quality and accessible housing is an important catalyst for upward socioeconomic mobility and is an essential part of fostering equity in America today. Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: www.tredway.com.

