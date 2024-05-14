Tredway Founder & CEO Will Blodgett Recognized on Commercial Observer's 2024 Power 100 List

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Blodgett, CEO & Founder of Tredway, an affordable and mixed-income real estate developer that builds and preserves high-quality, high-opportunity housing, has been named one of the most powerful people in real estate by the Commercial Observer.

Will Blodgett, CEO & Founder of Tredway

Since founding Tredway in 2021, Will has overseen Tredway's growth into nine states with 3,500 units owned across the country and 1,500 units in various stages of active development in New York City. The company's recent acquisitions include 816 units of Section 8 housing at Sea Park Apartments in Brooklyn; Midtown Towers, a 95-unit historic, high-rise apartment building in downtown Pittsburgh; an affordable housing portfolio comprised of 14 properties and 715 units spanning The Research Triangle in North Carolina; and two affordable senior housing properties, Riverview Towers in Camden and Forest Hill House in Newark.

"It's an honor to be included on Commercial Observer's Power 100 list and to represent affordable housing's important role within the larger real estate industry," said Blodgett. "I founded Tredway on the belief that unlocking opportunity and enabling upward mobility begins with a home. Everything that we do, from the developments we take on to the partners we work with, stems from our core belief in the power of attainable housing to transform people's lives and uplift communities. Being on such an esteemed list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Tredway team and I could not be prouder of them."

The annual Power 100 list recognizes the most influential companies and people in commercial real estate who are driving change and innovation within the industry. More information about Commercial Observer's Power 100 List can be found here­.

About Tredway

Founded in 2021, Tredway is a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes and preserves affordable, workforce and mixed-income housing. Our work is driven by the belief that safe, high-quality and accessible housing is an important catalyst for upward socioeconomic mobility and is an essential part of fostering equity in America today. Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: tredway.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Magee

212-203-3597

SOURCE Tredway Management, LLC