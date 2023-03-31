Tree Nuts Market size to grow by USD 20,008.42 million from 2022 to 2027, An increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetics industry to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the tree nuts market, and it is expected to grow by USD 20,008.42 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetics industry is the primary trend influencing the tree nuts market growth during the forecast period. The oils extracted from the tree nuts serve as a skin and hair-nourishing agent and can be used for treating dark circles and pain. This has resulted in an increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetic industry. Hence, due to high awareness among consumers about the cosmetic benefits of tree nut oils, their demand has increased across regions, which is driving their adoption in the cosmetics industry. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Major Driver

The growing popularity of tree nuts as a preferred snack option among millennials is a driver for the tree nuts market. The purchasing power of millennials across the globe is increasing. They are expected to form a large consumer segment during the forecast period. The increased consumption of tree nuts globally can be attributed to several health benefits and the preference for convenient, portable snacking options. The players in the market are coming up with new and innovative snacks to cater to the rising demand from the millennial population base.

Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Almonds



Pistachios



Walnuts



Cashews



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth of the almonds segment will be significant for the tree nuts market growth during the forecast period. Almonds are highly nutritious and contain numerous vitamins and minerals. They are rich in antioxidants and other healthy fats, improve overall heart health and bone health, control blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of cancer. In order to meet the overall demand for almonds, the production per annum has increased. Hence, the exports have increased significantly, which will continue to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The potential source of allergens is the major challenge that may hinder the growth of the tree nuts market. Tree nuts can be potential sources of allergenic proteins and can cause serious health conditions among people prone to tree nut allergies. Anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction among people prone to tree nut allergies, which results in various respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular diseases. Hence, the incidence of such allergies are a major challenge to the growth of the tree nuts market.

Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tree Nuts Market, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tree nuts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings -

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers tree nuts through its subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts.

The company offers tree nuts through its subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts. Barry Callebaut AG - The company offers tree nuts such as blanched almonds, roasted macadamia, and roasted hazelnuts.

The company offers tree nuts such as blanched almonds, roasted macadamia, and roasted hazelnuts. Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers tree nuts such as Blue Diamond almonds.

Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist tree nuts market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the tree nuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tree nuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tree nuts market vendors

Tree Nuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,008.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

