Tree Nuts Market to grow by USD 20.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market share growth of the almonds segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tree nuts market is expected to grow by USD 20.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the tree nuts market. However, factors such as potential sources of allergens may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Cashews, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the almonds segment will be significant during the forecast period. Almonds have several vitamins and minerals in them, which are highly nutritious. They've been rich in antioxidants and a variety of beneficial fats. They have been shown to enhance the overall health of the heart and bones, and control glucose levels in blood with a view to reducing cancer risk. In addition, to meet the global demand for almonds, there was also a rise in production per year. In 2022, the US had become one of the main producers of almonds.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, followed by India and Vietnam , was one of the leading countries in terms of consumption. The increasing demand for tree nuts, due mainly to their different health benefits, is a key factor that drives market growth in the region. The nuts are an integral part of Chinese culture. In China , a total increase in consumption of tree nuts has been achieved on the back of rising disposable income and growing consumer preference for healthy foods. Moreover, the demand for tree nuts in India is more than the production, which has led to large imports from various leading countries, such as the US and China .

Company Insights

The tree nuts market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The almond kernels market size is projected to increase by USD 3,178.5 million. and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2027.

The walnut market size is projected to increase by USD 2,144.65 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio