Tree Nuts Market to Grow by USD 6.16 Billion During 2021-2025| Evolving Opportunities with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Barry Callebaut AG| Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tree Nuts Market Analysis Report by Product (Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Cashews, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/tree-nuts-market-industry-analysis

The tree nuts market is driven by the rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials. In addition, the health benefits associated with tree nuts are anticipated to boost the growth of the tree nuts market.

The rising popularity of tree nuts as a preferred snack option among millennials is a positive trend for the market in focus. The purchasing power of millennials across the globe is increasing. The increased consumption of tree nuts globally is due to the several health benefits offered by them and the inclination of consumers towards convenient, portable snacking options. Collectively, these factors have contributed to the increased consumption of tree nuts globally, thereby driving the market in focus. The players in the market are also coming up with new and innovative snacks to cater to the rising demand from the millennial population base.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tree Nuts Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates business through Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company provides a wide range of tree nut products such as almonds, cashews, filberts, macadamia, pecans, pine nuts, and walnuts. These tree nuts are mainly used in nutritional bars, beverages, confections, dressing, baked goods, sauces, dairy, and nutrient-dense snack applications.

Barry Callebaut AG

Barry Callebaut AG operates business through EMEA, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Global Cocoa. The company provides a wide range of organic tree nut products such as Organic hazelnut crocant, Organic blanched almond sablage, Organic chopped hazelnut sablage, and Organic hazelnut crocant.

Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Diamond Growers operates business through the Unified product segment. The company provides a wide range of almond products that are used in the manufacturing of various food products such as baking, protein, and snack products.

Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA

Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA operate the business through Agricultural, Industrial, and Commercial. The company is involved in the production and distribution of various tree nut products such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios.

BredaBest BV

BredaBest BV operates business through the Unified product segment. The company offers various nut and peanut-based products.

Tree Nuts Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Almonds - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pistachios - size and forecast 2020-2025

Walnuts - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cashews - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tree Nuts Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Sugar Substitutes Market- The sugar substitutes market is segmented by products (high-intensity sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, and low-intensity sweeteners), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Vinegar Market- The vinegar market is segmented by product (balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, distilled white vinegar, and others), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/tree-nuts-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

