Tree of Life Dispensaries to Celebrate 3rd Anniversary on Oct. 18

Tree of Life has donated More Than $1 Million During Making a Difference Month in October

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tree of Life Dispensaries will celebrate its 3-year anniversary as a company all day on Oct. 18 at each location. Founders, operators and renowned Las Vegas pioneering philanthropists, Drs. Florence and Gard Jameson, could not be more excited that together with their community of customers and business partners, that they have donated more than $1 million back to the local charities Southern Nevada. Since its beginning, Tree of Life's business model has been to give back 70% of its corporate profits to community causes. The dispensaries will celebrate with food trucks, entertainment, giveaways and 30% off regularly priced items and recognize their community partners and organizations.

The Southern Nevada charities that have recently received donations include: Clark County Medical Society, Volunteers in Medicine, The Center & Gender Justice, Nevada Medical Society, Nevada Blind Children's Foundation - Journey Center, The Ability Center/Walk, RAD Walk and their "Sponsor A Family" initiative.

Tree of Life Dispensary is committed to providing healthcare to the sick, food to the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and support for various social causes such as supporting veterans, reducing teen suicide, and assisting the elderly. They also aim to support the LGBTQIA+ community, work for equal rights, advocate for children, fight against racism, and promote education to decrease unemployment and poverty. When a client buys from Tree of Life, they are supporting a cause.

This October, they also support the inclusive spirit of Las Vegas Pride and are donating 10% of sales from select vendors to The Center LV, a nonprofit that plays a crucial role in the Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community, and hopes to help build a Switch Closet donation program for the transgender community.

In their effort to create even more opportunities to give back within their business, TREE OF LIFE DISPENSARY has launched its' new in-house flower brand, "Giving Trees," which will give back a portion of each sale to Volunteers in Medicine.

Tree of Life Dispensary is located at both 150 E. Centennial Parkway, Suite 114 in North Las Vegas and 1437 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108. For more information or to purchase cannabis products online (must be 21 years of age, not for use for children), visit treeoflifenv.com or call (702) 859.4200.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Bradley

JB Public Relations

[email protected]

702.234.9385 cell

SOURCE Tree of Life Dispensary