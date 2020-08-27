Tree Removal Experts Bring Hurricane Relief Work to Texas and Louisiana

HOLLY HILL, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida tree removal specialists, SB Tree Service, are joining the fight to help Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. On Thursday morning, the agency's entire team of tree professionals hit the road, driving straight into Lake Charles to help with storm mitigation and tree removal. This was right on the tail of a hurricane predicted to leave "catastrophic" damage.

SB Tree Services arrived in Lake Charles to provide hurricane tree removal services to homes and offices affected by Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura, a massive Category 4 hurricane, hit the Texas Gulf Coast at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. City officials warned more than 580,000 coastal residents to evacuate their homes ahead of the storm, which was still a Category 2, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, a few hours after it landed.

And the center of where that storm hit? Lake Charles. SB Tree Service manager Angel Vanburger commented: "We're going to where it hit the hardest because we want to help. This is a rapid-response tree service for the homes and businesses that need it the most."

SB Tree Service is a full-spectrum tree management agency, with a selection of maintenance services, from trimming and tree removal to storm debris work for residential and commercial properties. Usually, this work takes place in Volusia County, FL but, as recently as 2018, the company was in North Carolina and Panama City, helping with Hurricane Florence and Michael, respectively.

"We'll be responding to reports of storms and hurricane damage, maybe moving North as things develop," said Vanburger. "We're encouraging homes and businesses where trees have been damaged, brought down, are hanging onto power lines, or otherwise need servicing to reach out to us as soon as possible."

Licensed and insured for liability and worker's comp, the SB Tree Service team is ready to help with tree service and removal projects of any size. For a consultation in the Gulf Coast area or any of the other cities currently being affected by Hurricane Laura, you can get in touch with them at (386) 275-3923.

"Lastly, we'd like to say we're sending our thoughts and prayers to the people of Louisiana and Texas. Stay safe out there and let's get through this, together."

About SB Tree Service

SB Tree Service provides professional tree maintenance services, including tree trimming, hurricane mitigation, damage control, storm cleanup, land clearing, debris removal, stump grinding, and tree removal. With years of industry experience, a professional team, and comprehensive hurricane tree removal services, they are ready, no matter the size of the job.

Related Images

hurricane-tree-removal-services.jpg

Hurricane Tree Removal Services

SB Tree Services arrived in Lake Charles to provide hurricane tree removal services to homes and offices affected by Hurricane Laura.

Related Links

Ormond Beach Tree Removal

Port Orange Tree Removal

SOURCE SB Tree Service

Related Links

https://sbtreeservice.com

