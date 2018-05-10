Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018

Nearly $18 million will be spent this year on vegetation management work along approximately 2,100 miles of distribution and transmission lines in The Illuminating Company service area this year.

Tree trimming will be conducted in the following communities: Ashtabula, Austinburg Township, Bedford Heights, Berea, Cleveland, Independence, Lakewood, Maple Heights, Middleburg Heights, North Royalton, Painesville, Painesville Township, Parma, Perry Village, Perry Township, Rocky River, Russell Township, Seven Hills, Solon, Warrensville Heights, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills, and Willowick.

"Tree trimming is a key component in our efforts to enhance customer service reliability," said John Skory, regional president, The Illuminating Company. "In continuing this successful program, our goal is to reduce service interruptions by protecting our wires and other infrastructure from tree-related damage."

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Asplundh Tree Expert Company; Davey Tree Expert Company; PennLine Services; and Townsend Tree Service.

As part of its notification process, The Illuminating Company works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that are considered to present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

The Illuminating Company serves more than 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Follow The Illuminating Company on Twitter @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

