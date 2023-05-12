tree3 to Change the Game in College Athletics

DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tree3, the fastest growing social eCommerce platform, turning influence into income, announces it is powering NIL Collectives (Name, Image, and Likeness) across the country to bolster fundraising efforts. Collectives are structurally independent of a school, yet fund NIL opportunities for the school's student-athletes. These organizations are not only providing connections to monetary donations but give these students and NILs access to education on how to create, manage and promote their own authentic digital presence which can become a magnet for businesses that truly match that athlete's NIL.

"Earnings from their name, image, and likeness allow college athletes to see not only their value potential but their legacy value which is powerful. I am proud to be an equity partner in tree3, I believe we are changing college athletics for the better," Matt Leinart, Heisman trophy winning quarterback, and current CFB analyst for Fox's Big Noon Kickoff.

eCommerce platform tree3 provides a multi-retailer, one-cart shopping experience to boosters, fans, students, and supporters of various universities, who can use their purchase power through a marketplace of the most popular brands to help support their favorite teams and their athletes. The University of Texas, the University of Southern California, Oregon State University, Florida State University, and the University of North Carolina have each built their marketplace with tree3 with many more universities coming online soon.

This unique shopping experience allows NILs to gain commissions on purchases beyond their branded products and gives fans the opportunity to turn their everyday shopping into commissions for their teams. Gone are the days of asking fans to purchase specific products, now every purchase made from their storefront, from cookies to leggings to sports gear generates commissions that go directly to the NILs.

"tree3 creates more moments to monetize, opens recurring revenue channels, and is a game-changer for the collegiate sports industry by diversifying the NILs' path to fundraising," said Katina Kenyon CEO of tree3. "Our platform powers commerce for all digital communities and we are especially proud to support college athletes."

The tree3 platform is easy to use and highly customizable, allowing NILs to create unique collections that reflect their personal brand. The platform also provides a secure payment system and a streamlined order fulfillment process, ensuring a seamless experience for both the NIL and its customers.

"We are committed to providing a sustainable and innovative solution for creators, including NILs," said Kenyon. "Our platform is designed to empower creators to monetize their brand and reach a wider audience."

About tree3.com

tree3.com is the leading universal cart eCommerce platform custom-built for creators, their followers, clients, students, boosters, and others. With tree3.com , creators can offer almost unlimited products generated to their desires, tailored to the specific needs and preferences of their audience. The platform provides a flexible and user-friendly interface that makes it easy for creators to monetize their content, grow their online presence, and connect with their community. Whether you're an artist, educator, influencer, or entrepreneur, tree3.com offers a powerful suite of tools and features to help you reach your goals and turn your vision into reality.

