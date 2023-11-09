TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS REINFORCES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH THREE NEW MEMBERS

News provided by

TreeFrog Therapeutics

09 Nov, 2023, 05:32 ET

Jaime Arango, Chief Financial Officer, Jens Schröder as Chief Medical Officer and Rachel Mooney, Chief Communications Officer

BORDEAUX, France, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeFrog Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of cell therapies based on a disruptive proprietary technology platform, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Executive Team.

"Since our inception in 2018, TreeFrog has made great strides, and I am proud of the progress the teams have made in our therapeutic programs, technology and partnerships. We are part of the revolution in medicine, pioneering therapeutics and technology in cell therapy. Reinforcing the Executive Committee team is crucial for the next phase in our future growth," Frederic Desdouits, PhD, CEO of TreeFrog Therapeutics.

Jaime Arango joins as Chief Financial Officer from Medincell where he led the successful IPO of the company. Jaime began his career with Biogen as a financial analyst, moving to Merck in 2006 where he held several regional and global positions. He also spent two years as VP Finance U.S. of Revlon's Professional Division. Jaime is Colombian and has a degree in engineering from the University of Los Andes in Colombia and an MBA from HEC Paris.

Jens Schröder joins as Chief Medical Officer from Bayer, where he was most recently responsible for the clinical development of the cell therapy portfolio. He began his career at Ethicon, a medical device company, before spending 15 years in US and global leadership positions at Bayer. In 2017, he co-founded Coagulant Therapeutics, Inc., as part of a spin-off from Bayer. Jens, a German national, earned a PhD from the Institute for Immunology at Hamburg University and is a trained Neurosurgeon and Molecular Biologist.

Rachel Mooney joins as Chief Communications Officer. Rachel spent the first part of her career in agencies working across a range of industries before settling into healthcare. She joined Sanofi in 2005, first in Ireland, then in global diabetes marketing, before joining the Sanofi Global Communications Leadership team in 2009. She held various positions including Head of CEO Communications, Head of International Communications and Head of Consumer Healthcare Communications. Rachel joins from Galderma. Rachel is Irish and a graduate in Business & Politics from Trinity College Dublin.

For further information on the Executive Committee, visit www.treefrog.fr  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272329/treefrog_Logo.jpg

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE TreeFrog Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.