Treehouse Announces Expansion of Graduation Success to 5 Counties

SEATTLE, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse, a Washington state nonprofit which has dramatically improved graduation rates for youth in foster care, announced it is expanding its Graduation Success program to five additional counties: Benton, Franklin, Skagit, Thurston and Whatcom counties.



Statewide, youth in care continue to graduate from high school at a rate of less than 50 percent with one exception. Youth in Treehouse's Graduation Success program have an extended graduation rate of 82 percent. The program is the most effective model for ensuring youth in foster care graduate from high school and launch successfully into adulthood.



"This expansion is an exciting next step in meeting our 2022 goal for youth in care across Washington state to graduate from high school at the same rate as their peers," said Janis Avery, CEO at Treehouse. "We couldn't do this without support from school districts, social workers and caregivers in all of these counties as we work together to give our youth the opportunities they deserve."



The average youth in foster care changes placements three times, and with each move, they lose four to six months of academic progress. Treehouse's Education Specialists meet with high school students weekly, even during the summer, to keep them on track to graduate. The students take charge of their own futures by setting goals, making plans and learning to advocate for themselves.

The program started in King County in 2012. Previous expansions include Pierce, Spokane and Snohomish counties. Treehouse serves more than 7,000 youth statewide across all of its programs. There are between 9,000 and 10,000 youth in foster care at any time of all ages in Washington.



Without a high school diploma and a plan for their future, youth in foster care experience disproportionately high rates of poverty, homelessness, incarceration, early parenting and substance abuse.



About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to every youth in care statewide achieving a relevant credential, living wage job and stable housing. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org .



