Treehouse Champions Luncheon to Feature Success Stories from Youth in Foster Care, Virtual Meal Together

SEATTLE, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse's annual Champions Luncheon fundraiser is usually held in a ballroom with more than 1,000 supporters from throughout the community. Youth impacted by foster care share stories about their journeys and triumphs in partnership with the nonprofit organization. This year because of the pandemic, the event will be shifting online on March 17, from noon to 1 p.m.

"We're excited because now we're not limited to how many people will fit in one room. Everyone can attend, and no one is limited by geography," said Spencer Sheridan, Community Engagement Manager at Treehouse. "Treehouse is a statewide organization serving more than 7,800 youth, and supporters in Tacoma, Spokane and beyond—who all make that possible—can be together at the same time."

Prior to the event, Treehouse will be sending out a video to everyone who registers that showcases Paris, an aspiring chef and Treehouse participant. Paris will demonstrate in the video how to prepare a special meal to eat during the event as a nod to its in-person luncheon origins.

Champions will feature live content and also debut two impact videos. One story features a caregiver who has partnered with Treehouse throughout the organization's more than 30 years. Along the way she has fostered numerous children, eventually adopting eight of them. Another story highlights the very special relationship of three sisters, all of which are in Treehouse's Graduation Success program and working toward high school completion with lofty plans for the future.



The theme of Champions this year is the power of partnership which is absolutely key to Treehouse's success and even more so during the pandemic.

"We partner with children, youth and young adults, always listening to what it is we can do to support them as they unlock their own potential," said Dr. Lisa Chin, Treehouse CEO, who will speak live during the event. "To provide that support, we must continue to partner broadly throughout the community and challenge ourselves to change the system together to best serve youth."



Register for the free event at treehouseforkids.org/champions.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at treehouseforkids.org.

Media Contact:

Trent Freeman

[email protected]

206.267.5128

SOURCE Treehouse

Related Links

http://www.treehouseforkids.org/about-treehouse/co

