TreeHouse Foods Announces 2024 Environmental, Social & Governance Report

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) today released its 2024 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, which captures progress made during 2023 toward the Company's 2030 Environmental Social & Governance ("ESG") Goals.

As a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America, the Company understands the significant role it plays in thousands of supply chains. The Company's ESG work is integrated throughout its value chain, from supplier engagement on responsible sourcing, to finding efficiencies in its own operations, to partnering with customers on sustainability efforts.

"We focused on our ESG strategy in 2023, beginning the year with a prioritization assessment that helped us refine our areas of focus and guide our 2030 ESG Goals and this ESG report," said Steve Oakland, Chairman, CEO and President. "Our progress against our ESG goals has benefited more than our environment and our communities – it has also strengthened our strategic partnerships with our customers on similar ESG journeys."

In addition to setting its 2030 ESG Goals, TreeHouse Foods' 2023 ESG highlights include:

Environment & Climate

Reduced Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 4.4%

Reduced Food Loss & Waste by 16.2%

Reduced water withdrawn in manufacturing operations by nearly 17%

People & Communities

Conducted annual employee engagement survey with a two-point year-over-year improvement

Donated approximately $12 million to charitable organizations

to charitable organizations Expanded Employee Resource Group membership by 23%

Rolled out an employee learning platform

Products & Operations

Conducted a prioritization assessment to ensure the ESG strategy is in line with stakeholder priorities and expectations

Distributed a Responsible Supplier Survey to strategic suppliers to assess opportunities within the supply chain

Increased use of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil ("RSPO")-certified palm oil by 5%

Increased use of post-consumer recycled content by 8%

Published a Responsible Sourcing Policy Grievance Mechanism

Environmental and social considerations are deeply engrained in the TreeHouse Foods Management Operating System, which includes principles on food waste reduction, energy efficiency improvements and developing our employees.

The Company continues to prioritize employee engagement and professional development, with a new online learning management system that offers expanded learning opportunities, a concentrated focus on employee health and safety, and further develops an equitable and inclusive culture.

The 2024 TreeHouse Foods ESG Report is aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") standards, and the Company additionally anticipates publicly disclosing their responses to the 2023 CDP Survey in September 2024.

To access the 2024 TreeHouse Foods ESG Report and for more information, visit the ESG page on the TreeHouse Foods website at https://www.treehousefoods.com/esg.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' investor relations website.

