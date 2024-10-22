TreeHouse Foods Announces Expansion of Voluntary Recall to Include All Waffle and Pancake Products Due to the Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
News provided byTreeHouse Foods, Inc.
Oct 22, 2024, 06:55 ET
OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life. The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below. Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products (ranging from 12 to 18 months, depending on the product) on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site.
The following products, which are sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson's, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, are included in this recall with Best By or Best if Used by Dates as indicated in the below table. All Lot Codes in scope of this recall will begin with 2C.
US Labels:
|
Label
|
Product Description
|
Retail UPC
|
Best By Dates
|
365 ORGANIC
|
365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|
099482436995
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|
099482436971
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
099482436964
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|
099482442828
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles
|
099482437008
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
ALWAYS SAVE
|
Always Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
070038644071
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
|
070038608752
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
BEST CHOICE
|
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
070038356851
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
070038356837
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
070038596790
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|
070038622116
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles
|
070038362852
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|
070038644019
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
070038592716
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
070038632818
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
070038632801
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
BETTERGOODS
|
Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles
|
194346252756
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles
|
194346252763
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles
|
194346252749
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
BREAKFAST BEST
|
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
4061464782273
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
4061464785205
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
041498194468
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles
|
4061463257208
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
4099100329315
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles
|
4061459885750
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
BROOKSHIRE'S
|
Brookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
092825096672
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Brookshire's 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
092825096740
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
CENTRAL MARKET
|
Central Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles
|
41220708390
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Central Market 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles
|
41220708338
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Central Market 9oz Mini Organic Apple Cinnamon Waffles
|
41220708376
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
CLOVER VALLEY
|
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
686151403404
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
686151403398
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
CULINARY TOURS
|
Culinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles
|
11225148569
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|
011225148552
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
ESSENTIALS
|
Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
|
607880101874
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
FOOD LION
|
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
035826091444
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
035826091468
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
035826091451
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
035826091499
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
035826091505
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
FOODHOLD
|
Ahold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
688267562761
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
688267562754
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
688267073946
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
688267073960
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
688267073984
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
688267073922
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|
688267081958
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|
688267150012
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
688267002496
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
688267150029
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
688267006340
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
FULL CIRCLE
|
Full Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
036800486980
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles
|
036800486997
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GIANT EAGLE
|
Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
030034944940
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
030034944933
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
030034011642
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
030034011635
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
030034011604
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|
030034011680
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|
30034011642
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
030034011666
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
030034038076
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
030034011628
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes
|
030034071332
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles
|
030034088347
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GOOD & GATHER
|
Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
|
085239157961
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
085239157954
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
085239157923
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
085239157916
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
085239157909
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|
085239157947
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 13.75oz Double Chocolate Belgian Waffles
|
85239157930
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles
|
085239343012
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|
085239343029
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GORDON FOOD SERVICE
|
Gordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles
|
093901894793
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GREAT VALUE
|
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
078742088587
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
078742088532
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GREENWISE
|
Greenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|
041415209541
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HANNAFORD
|
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
041268196289
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
041268196326
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
041268196296
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|
041268196319
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
|
041268196302
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HARRIS TEETER
|
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
072036726483
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
072036726476
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
072036726469
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|
072036726490
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
072036740694
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|
072036736444
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
072036726513
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
H-E-B
|
HEB 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles
|
041220708338
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
041220708307
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles
|
041220708376
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|
041220708413
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
|
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles
|
041220708093
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
|
041220013685
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheet Waffles
|
041220708390
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
KODIAK CAKES
|
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
705599013201
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles
|
705599012709
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
|
705599012211
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles
|
705599014826
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles
|
705599015137
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles
|
705599014802
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles
|
705599017162
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles
|
705599017148
|
OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
KROGER
|
Kroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
011110874306
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes
|
011110811769
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
011110786357
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
KRUSTEAZ
|
Krusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
686151200102
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles
|
686151903331
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
NATURE'S BASKET
|
Natures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
030034944483
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
NATURES PATH ORGANIC
|
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles
|
058449590583
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles
|
058449590729
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
058449167013
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
058449590545
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles
|
058449590569
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
NATURE'S PROMISE
|
Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|
688267058448
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
688267058431
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|
688267188497
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
O ORGANICS
|
O Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|
079893801162
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
079893801155
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
|
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
041735157522
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
041735157515
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
041735157133
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
041735157508
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
041735157393
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes
|
041735157386
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|
041735089656
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
041735064905
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
041735064912
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles
|
041735010445
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
PRIVATE SELECTION
|
Private Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|
011110893994
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
PUBLIX
|
Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
641415001543
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
641415000546
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|
041415204546
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
041415009547
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SCHNUCKS
|
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
041318101072
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
041318101027
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
041318100518
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
041318101010
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
041318100570
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes
|
041318100020
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE GROCERS
|
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
038259117118
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
038259117101
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
038259145067
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
038259117132
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|
038259117163
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
038259117187
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes
|
038259117194
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
038259117125
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|
038259117149
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
038259117170
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
607880200874
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|
607880200867
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SIGNATURE SELECT
|
Signature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
021130495757
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
021130495740
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SIMPLE TRUTH
|
Simple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles
|
011110108142
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
011110105509
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
011110105493
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
|
011110108135
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANIC
|
Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|
011110012883
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
011110012302
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles
|
011110138293
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
TOPS
|
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|
070784056043
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|
070784056050
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
070784056067
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|
070784056012
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
070784056340
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
TRADER JOE'S
|
Trader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles
|
000000201063
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Trader Joe's 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles
|
000000199674
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Trader Joe's 11oz Multigrain Waffles
|
000000199681
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Trader Joe's 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles
|
000000517263
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
WEGMANS
|
Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
077890519653
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
077890519622
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|
077890550342
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles
|
077890550014
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|
077890481387
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
077890481356
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
077890481394
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|
077890481417
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles
|
077890481424
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
077890481400
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|
077890481431
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles
|
077890481448
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles
|
077890577059
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
WILD HARVEST
|
Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
711535515173
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
711535515180
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Wild Harvest 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|
711535503873
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
YELLOH
|
Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|
810038684680
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|
810038684697
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles
|
810038681535
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Canada Labels:
|
Label
|
Product Description
|
Retail UPC
|
Best By Dates
|
COMPLIMENTS
|
Compliments 1.68kg Original Waffles
|
055742500530
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 280g Blueberry Waffles
|
055742500431
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 280g Buttermilk Waffles
|
055742500493
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
055742500509
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 280g Cinnamon Waffles
|
055742500516
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 280g Original Waffles
|
055742500547
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
055742563177
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
055742563160
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 390g Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles
|
055742347180
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Compliments 390g Original Belgian Waffles
|
055742347173
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
DUNCAN HINES
|
Duncan Hines 3.12kg Original Belgian Waffles
|
091479060275
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Duncan Hines 3.36kg Homestyle Waffles
|
091479060299
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Duncan Hines 3.36kg Original Waffles
|
091479060282
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GORDON CHOICE
|
Gordon Choice 3.1kg Belgian Waffles
|
00620868161745
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Gordon Choice 3.7kg Buttermilk Pancakes
|
00620868161752
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
GREAT VALUE
|
Great Value 280g Blueberry Waffles
|
681131712941
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 280g Buttermilk Waffles
|
605388923455
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 280g Cinnamon Waffles
|
681131811712
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 280g Homestyle Waffles
|
681131712934
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 310g Buttermilk Pancakes
|
681131811729
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 560g Blueberry Waffles
|
628915641967
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 560g Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
628915641974
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 560g Homestyle Waffles
|
628915641950
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Great Value 936g Buttermilk Pancakes
|
627735263410
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
IRRESISTIBLES LIFE SMART
|
Irresistibles 240g Homestyle Waffles
|
059749977661
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
NATURES PATH ORGANIC
|
Nature's Path 210g Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles
|
058449590576
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Nature's Path 210g Organic Chia Waffles
|
058449590743
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Path 210g Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
058449167006
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Nature's Path 210g Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles
|
058449590774
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Path Organic 210g Flexseed Waffles
|
058449590552
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Natures Path Organic 210g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
058449590521
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
NO NAME
|
No Name 1.68kg Blueberry Waffles
|
060383987732
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 1.68kg Homestyle Waffles
|
060383987756
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 280g Blueberry Waffles
|
060383987671
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 280g Buttermilk Waffles
|
060383987688
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
060383987701
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 280g Homestyle Waffles
|
060383987664
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 560g Blueberry Waffles
|
060383987725
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 560g Homestyle Waffles
|
060383987718
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 936g Buttermilk Pancakes
|
060383206703
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
No Name 310g Buttermilk Pancakes
|
060383987787
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE
|
President's Choice 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|
060383038663
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Presidents Choice 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|
060383038670
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
President's Choice 390g Belgian Waffles
|
060383035549
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
SELECTION
|
Selection 1.68kg Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
059749977692
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 1.68kg Original Homestyle Waffles
|
059749904759
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 280g Blueberry Waffles
|
059749904698
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles
|
059749904711
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 280g Cinnamon Waffles
|
059749950640
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 280g Original Waffles
|
059749904704
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 310g Buttermilk Pancakes
|
059749904674
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 320g Whole Wheat Waffles
|
059749977678
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Selection 560g Homestyle Waffles
|
059749977685
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
WESTERN FAMILY
|
Western Family 280g Blueberry Waffles
|
062639335861
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Western Family 280g Buttermilk Waffles
|
062639310141
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Western Family 280g Cinnamon
|
062639310134
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
Western Family 280g Homestyle Waffles
|
062639310165
|
OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
This recall was expanded based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact TreeHouse Foods at 1-800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).
This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article