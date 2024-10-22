TreeHouse Foods Announces Expansion of Voluntary Recall to Include All Waffle and Pancake Products Due to the Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Oct 22, 2024, 06:55 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life. The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below. Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products (ranging from 12 to 18 months, depending on the product) on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site

The following products, which are sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson's, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, are included in this recall with Best By or Best if Used by Dates as indicated in the below table. All Lot Codes in scope of this recall will begin with 2C.

US Labels:

Label

Product Description

Retail UPC

Best By Dates

365 ORGANIC

365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles

099482436995

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles

099482436971

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

099482436964

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles

099482442828

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles

099482437008

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

ALWAYS SAVE

Always Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes

070038644071

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

070038608752

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070038356837

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles

070038362852

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles

070038644019

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

070038592716

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

070038632818

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

070038632801

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BETTERGOODS

Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles

194346252756

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles

194346252763

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles

194346252749

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

4061464782273

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

4061464785205

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041498194468

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles

4061463257208

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes

4099100329315

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles

4061459885750

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BROOKSHIRE'S

Brookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

092825096672

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Brookshire's 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes

092825096740

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CENTRAL MARKET

Central Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles

41220708390

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Central Market 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles

41220708338

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Central Market 9oz Mini Organic Apple Cinnamon Waffles

41220708376

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CULINARY TOURS

Culinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles

11225148569

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles

011225148552

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

ESSENTIALS

Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

607880101874

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

035826091499

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

035826091505

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FOODHOLD

Ahold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

688267562761

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

688267562754

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles

688267150012

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267002496

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267150029

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

688267006340

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FULL CIRCLE

Full Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

036800486980

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles

036800486997

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

030034944940

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

030034944933

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

030034011635

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

030034011604

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles

030034011680

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes

30034011642

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

030034011666

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

030034038076

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

030034011628

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes

030034071332

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles

030034088347

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles

085239157961

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

085239157954

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

085239157916

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles

085239157947

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 13.75oz Double Chocolate Belgian Waffles

85239157930

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles

085239343012

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles

085239343029

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GORDON FOOD SERVICE

Gordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles

093901894793

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GREENWISE

Greenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles

041415209541

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

072036726476

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

072036740694

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles

072036736444

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726513

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

H-E-B

HEB 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles

041220708338

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

041220708307

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles

041220708376

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles

041220708413

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles

041220708093

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheet Waffles

041220708390

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

705599013201

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles

705599012709

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles

705599014826

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles

705599015137

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles

705599014802

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles

705599017162

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles

705599017148

OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

KROGER

Kroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

011110874306

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes

011110811769

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes

011110786357

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

KRUSTEAZ

Krusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

686151200102

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles

686151903331

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURE'S BASKET

Natures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

030034944483

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURES PATH ORGANIC

Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles

058449590583

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles

058449590729

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles

058449167013

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

058449590545

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles

058449590569

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURE'S PROMISE

Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles

688267058448

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

688267058431

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles

688267188497

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

O ORGANICS

O Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles

079893801162

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

079893801155

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

041735157515

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041735157133

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041735157508

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

041735157393

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes

041735157386

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles

041735089656

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

041735064905

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

041735064912

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles

041735010445

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PRIVATE SELECTION

Private Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles

011110893994

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

641415001543

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

641415000546

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles

041415204546

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

041415009547

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

041318101027

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041318100518

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041318101010

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

041318100570

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes

041318100020

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

038259117101

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

038259145067

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

038259117132

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles

038259117163

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

038259117187

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes

038259117194

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles

038259117125

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles

038259117149

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes

038259117170

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

607880200874

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles

607880200867

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIGNATURE SELECT

Signature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

021130495757

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes

021130495740

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles

011110108142

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

011110105509

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

011110105493

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANIC

Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles

011110012883

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

011110012302

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles

011110138293

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070784056050

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070784056067

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

070784056012

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

070784056340

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

TRADER JOE'S

Trader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles

000000201063

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Trader Joe's 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles

000000199674

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Trader Joe's 11oz Multigrain Waffles

000000199681

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Trader Joe's 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles

000000517263

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

WEGMANS

Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

077890519653

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

077890519622

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles

077890550342

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles

077890550014

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes

077890481387

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

077890481356

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles

077890481394

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles

077890481417

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles

077890481424

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

077890481400

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles

077890481431

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles

077890481448

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles

077890577059

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

WILD HARVEST

Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

711535515173

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

711535515180

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Wild Harvest 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles

711535503873

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

YELLOH

Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes

810038684680

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes

810038684697

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles

810038681535

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Canada Labels:

Label

Product Description

Retail UPC

Best By Dates

COMPLIMENTS

Compliments 1.68kg Original Waffles

055742500530

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 280g Blueberry Waffles

055742500431

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 280g Buttermilk Waffles

055742500493

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles

055742500509

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 280g Cinnamon Waffles

055742500516

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 280g Original Waffles

055742500547

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

055742563177

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

055742563160

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 390g Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles

055742347180

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Compliments 390g Original Belgian Waffles

055742347173

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

DUNCAN HINES

Duncan Hines 3.12kg Original Belgian Waffles

091479060275

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Duncan Hines 3.36kg Homestyle Waffles

091479060299

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Duncan Hines 3.36kg Original Waffles

091479060282

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GORDON CHOICE

Gordon Choice 3.1kg Belgian Waffles

00620868161745

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Gordon Choice 3.7kg Buttermilk Pancakes

00620868161752

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 280g Blueberry Waffles

681131712941

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 280g Buttermilk Waffles

605388923455

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 280g Cinnamon Waffles

681131811712

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 280g Homestyle Waffles

681131712934

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 310g Buttermilk Pancakes

681131811729

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 560g Blueberry Waffles

628915641967

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 560g Chocolate Chip Waffles

628915641974

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 560g Homestyle Waffles

628915641950

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Great Value 936g Buttermilk Pancakes

627735263410

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

IRRESISTIBLES LIFE SMART

Irresistibles 240g Homestyle Waffles

059749977661

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURES PATH ORGANIC

Nature's Path 210g Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles

058449590576

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Nature's Path 210g Organic Chia Waffles

058449590743

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Path 210g Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles

058449167006

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Nature's Path 210g Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles

058449590774

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Path Organic 210g Flexseed Waffles

058449590552

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Natures Path Organic 210g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

058449590521

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NO NAME

No Name 1.68kg Blueberry Waffles

060383987732

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 1.68kg Homestyle Waffles

060383987756

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 280g Blueberry Waffles

060383987671

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 280g Buttermilk Waffles

060383987688

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles

060383987701

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 280g Homestyle Waffles

060383987664

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 560g Blueberry Waffles

060383987725

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 560g Homestyle Waffles

060383987718

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 936g Buttermilk Pancakes

060383206703

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

No Name 310g Buttermilk Pancakes

060383987787

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE

President's Choice 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles

060383038663

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Presidents Choice 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles

060383038670

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

President's Choice 390g Belgian Waffles

060383035549

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SELECTION

Selection 1.68kg Chocolate Chip Waffles

059749977692

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 1.68kg Original Homestyle Waffles

059749904759

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 280g Blueberry Waffles

059749904698

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles

059749904711

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 280g Cinnamon Waffles

059749950640

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 280g Original Waffles

059749904704

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 310g Buttermilk Pancakes

059749904674

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 320g Whole Wheat Waffles

059749977678

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Selection 560g Homestyle Waffles

059749977685

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

WESTERN FAMILY

Western Family 280g Blueberry Waffles

062639335861

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Western Family 280g Buttermilk Waffles

062639310141

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Western Family 280g Cinnamon

062639310134

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Western Family 280g Homestyle Waffles

062639310165

OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

This recall was expanded based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact TreeHouse Foods at 1-800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m.4:30 p.m. (CST).

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

