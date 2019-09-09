TreeHouse Foods Announces the Appointment of Amit Philip as Chief Strategy Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that Amit Philip has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Philip was most recently Vice President of Analytics and Insights at The Hershey Company and managed a global team responsible for business decision analytics, consumer & shopper insights, and advanced analytics.

"I'm delighted to welcome Amit to TreeHouse," said Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President of TreeHouse Foods. "His experience providing holistic business intelligence, ensuring data driven decision making and leading strategy functions to develop growth plans in a rapidly changing marketplace will be instrumental as we position our portfolio for the future."

From 2011 to 2018, Mr. Philip held positions of increasing responsibility within both the Corporate Strategy and Analytics functions at The Hershey Company. Prior to that, he was with A.T. Kearney where he developed strategic plans, governance structures, change-management, communication plans and technology strategy for clients across a variety of industries, including consumer packaged goods, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals and financial services. He began his career at Schlumberger, Ltd., the world's largest oilfield services company. Mr. Philip earned his Masters of Business Administration at The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Purdue University.

