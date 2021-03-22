TreeHouse Foods Names Ann Sardini New Board Chair

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Ann M. Sardini as Chair of the Board, effective as of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in April 2021. Ms. Sardini has served as an independent TreeHouse Director since May 2008 and succeeds Gary D. Smith. Mr. Smith, who has served as Chairman of the Board since July 1, 2018, will remain on the Board.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chairman of TreeHouse's Board as we have transformed the Company into the leading private label food company it is today," said Mr. Smith. "Ann is a natural choice to assume the Chair position, as her extensive strategic, financial and governance expertise, along with her deep knowledge of the trends impacting our industry, will continue to be instrumental in guiding TreeHouse's future success. I look forward to supporting Ann in her expanded role and to working alongside my fellow directors in continuing to deliver progress on our strategic objectives."

"I am honored to assume this new role at such a pivotal point in time for TreeHouse," said Ms. Sardini. "Over the last few years, TreeHouse has made great strides on its transformative growth journey under Steve Oakland's leadership. I'm proud of our talented management team and the tremendous strength of our Board, which Gary has steadfastly guided throughout his tenure as Chairman. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the executive management team and my fellow directors, as we build on our momentum and further champion diversity of perspectives, skills and backgrounds throughout the organization in support of TreeHouse's ongoing success and long-term value creation for stockholders."

In addition to her experience on TreeHouse's Board, including as the Chair of both the Compensation and Audit Committees, Ms. Sardini is an accomplished financial expert and transformation leader with extensive experience in branded and direct-to-consumer goods and services and media companies. Ms. Sardini currently leads a strategic consulting practice advising companies in the areas of growth, mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring and other value-creating strategies. Her previous roles as a CFO and senior executive spanned multi-national companies and early-stage startups across the health and wellness, retail, and media sectors, including well-known companies such as Weight Watchers International, VitaminShoppe.com and Sesame Workshop (Children's Television Workshop). Earlier in her career, Ms. Sardini held financial roles of increasing responsibility, including at Q2, a start-up division of direct-to-consumer retailer QVC, and the National Broadcasting Company (NBC). Ms. Sardini currently chairs the board of Ideal Protein, a privately held healthcare company, and previously served on the Board of Pier 1 Imports. In 2018, she was named to the WomenInc List of Most Influential Corporate Directors.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic, and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

