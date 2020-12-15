TreeHouse Foods Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report, Commits to 2025 Goals

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) announced today that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which builds on the Company's previous Sustainability reports, and highlights the Company's accomplishments and the ways in which it is enabling progress and sustainable growth in the communities it serves. The report also addresses TreeHouse's goals for the next four years around Environmental, Social & Governance issues. In conjunction, the Company also launched a dedicated section of its corporate website to inform stakeholders about its ESG efforts.

"The events of this year, from the COVID-19 pandemic to global protests against racial injustice to the growing threat of climate change, have all underscored the need for companies like TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to be an example of what is possible," said Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We must leverage our scale, capabilities, and influence to help address these complex social and environmental challenges. As one of the nation's leading private label food manufacturers, we approach this call-to-action with the same passion and commitment that we bring to exceeding customer expectations. To that end, I am pleased to share an update on our progress and our holistic ESG strategy."

In 2016, TreeHouse set environmental sustainability goals for its North America manufacturing operations focused on energy intensity, water intensity, and waste contribution to landfills. Despite facing challenges, TreeHouse reported meaningful progress related to the following:

Carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 21% from 2016 to 2019

Water intensity across all facilities, except one, decreased by 6% from 2016 to 2019

Landfill diversion rate increased from 59% in 2016 to 78% in 2019

In addition, TreeHouse outlined Agenda 2025, developed through a more robust and holistic approach to environmental stewardship, stakeholder value creation and enterprise governance. The 2025 goals were developed with the help of cross-functional ESG subcommittees and apply the learnings from the Company's materiality analysis. Agenda 2025 will guide the ESG strategy for the next four years, and identifies five key areas of focus that will have the greatest impact across the organization:

ESG Integration – Created an internal governance structure that includes Board and Executive oversight to ensure that the entire business is aligned around and agreed upon the ESG strategy and its importance

Created an internal governance structure that includes Board and Executive oversight to ensure that the entire business is aligned around and agreed upon the ESG strategy and its importance Transparency and Disclosure – Provide consistent and regular communication on ESG performance, using respected disclosure frameworks, so that key stakeholders are aware of the Company's efforts and able to make informed decisions

– Provide consistent and regular communication on ESG performance, using respected disclosure frameworks, so that key stakeholders are aware of the Company's efforts and able to make informed decisions Supply Chain and Operations – Develop a responsible sourcing program that defines expectations for supplies and ensures the Company is proactively addressing environmental and social risks

Develop a responsible sourcing program that defines expectations for supplies and ensures the Company is proactively addressing environmental and social risks Employee Engagement and Welfare – Create strategies and programs that elevate the importance of diversity and inclusion, employee safety and wellbeing and environmental health and safety at all sites and offices

– Create strategies and programs that elevate the importance of diversity and inclusion, employee safety and wellbeing and environmental health and safety at all sites and offices Plastics and Packaging – Committed to the development of sustainable packaging options that are recyclable, recycled and compostable, and at the same time, meet customer expectations

Additional highlights from the 2025 vision include targeted achievement goals related to the reduction of greenhouses gas emissions and water intensity, expansion of its responsible sourcing policy and practices, and further development of its diversity, equality, and inclusion goals.

For more information, visit https://www.treehousefoods.com/esg/esg-overview/default.aspx. The 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report is available at https://www.treehousefoods.com/esg/2020-esg-report/default.aspx.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

