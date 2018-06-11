TreeHouse Foods Successfully Completes Amendment to Credit Agreement

"We continue to identify opportunities to accelerate our efforts under the TreeHouse 2020 and Structure to Win initiatives, as well as to develop plans to deliver shareholder value and return our business to long-term sustainable growth," said Matthew J. Foulston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The temporary nature of the amendment gives us increased flexibility to maximize our return-generating opportunities and manage through this period of peak investment, without impacting our ability to effectively manage our day-to-day operations. As such, our 2018 guidance is unaffected by the amendment."

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with a network of manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. We manufacture shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages, and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and side dishes); baked goods (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies, and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits, and vegetables). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic, and preservative free ingredients in many categories. Our strategy is to be the leading supplier of private label food and beverage products by providing the best balance of quality and cost to our customers. Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

