TreeHouse Foods to Participate in June 2024 Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today participation in the following investor conferences in June:

June 5, 2024: William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois. TreeHouse Foods will be participating in investor meetings and will present beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website: William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference. A replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations website.

June 17 - 18, 2024: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts. TreeHouse Foods will be participating in investor meetings throughout both days of the event.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' investor relations website.

RELATED LINKS

http://www.treehousefoods.com

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.