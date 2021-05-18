Treehouse Glamping Market Size Worth $363.6 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global treehouse glamping market size is expected to reach USD 363.6 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. In today's time, camping has become one of the best outdoor activities for numerous people, however, it is an unpleasant experience for some. Hence, the tourism industry has introduced a new concept called glamping, which is a combination of camping and a comfortable, luxurious stay experience.

Key suggestions from the report:

The online booking mode segment is projected to be the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphone devices across countries

By age group, the 18-32 years segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to the growing trend of travel and tourism among millennials

Europe held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront over the forecast period. Rising travel connectivity and the rapid penetration of high-speed internet are driving the need to explore new, exotic, and exciting locations across the region

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Treehouse Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years), By Booking Mode, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/treehouse-glamping-market

Numerous consumers are inclined toward the idea of treehouse glamping as it is camping for the newer generation and allows an escape without compromising on comfort. With luxury furnishings, soft beds, and the awe-inspiring experience of nature and wildlife, consumers are more drawn to the idea of treehouse glamping as compared to regular camping.

Major treehouse glamping providers offer an out-in-the-wild camping experience along with luxurious amenities, such as portable toilets, indoor washrooms, comfortable beds, kitchen appliances, TV sets, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. This allows campers to have the perfect combination of overall outdoor and indoor experience, especially for families and couples. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Globally, the glamping sector has been witnessing an inflow of investments by hotel brands in emerging regions, such as India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the investment momentum in the sector, the market space for treehouse glamping has been consolidating.

With consistent progress in economic recovery and accommodations picking up pace, companies are investing in the upgradation of existing facilities and shutting down locations that are deemed redundant. In January 2021, Under Canvas announced a USD 15 million investment to upgrade their seven existing facilities and construct two new camps across the U.S. Most upgradation investments are aimed at making facilities eco-friendly and sustainable and improving the architectural landscape and amenities.

Investment mechanisms in the industry have also been evolving from the time of systemic venture capitals or family-owned investment firms to treehouse glamping companies now being founded by means of crowdfunding. One such example would be O2 Treehouses, an Oakland-based company, which launched an equity crowdfunding campaign for its new venture, Treewalkers. The campaign is aimed at expanding the franchise-based company in the treehouse glamping sector of the U.S.

Grand View Research has segmented the global treehouse glamping market on the basis of age group, booking mode, and region:

Treehouse Glamping Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

18-32 years



33-50 years



51-65 years



Above 65 years

Treehouse Glamping Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Treehouse Glamping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



France





Italy





Spain





Ireland



Asia Pacific



Thailand



Central & South America



Costa Rica

List of Key Players of Treehouse Glamping Market

Treehouse-Villas Thailand

Bangkok Tree House

Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort

Keemala

Orion Tree Houses B&B

Mouling de la Jarousse

Costa Rica Tree House

Lala Mukha

Pai Treehouse

Tree House Hideaway

