Treehouse Honored as 'Organization of the Year' by Municipal League Foundation

"Thanks to Treehouse's programs, more and more youth in foster care in Washington are graduating from high school and launching successfully into adulthood," said State Sen. Reuven Carlyle. "I'm proud to support this truly worthy organization—and all of the youth they serve—as they expand statewide by 2022 and continue to set new benchmarks for success."

Carlyle introduced Angela Griffin, Treehouse's Chief Program Officer, who accepted the award on behalf of the nonprofit. Treehouse has dramatically increased the extended graduation rate to 89 percent for youth in its Graduation Success program. In comparison, the latest statewide figure for all youth in foster care is 49 percent.

Griffin thanked the Municipal League in her speech, recognized the other winners and honored the many people who make Treehouse possible. That includes everyone from the staff, Board of Directors, more than 2,000 volunteers annually, caregivers, social workers, school district officials, teachers and donors.

"I'm especially proud to accept the 'Organization of the Year' award for the 7,500 children and youth in foster care that we serve every year," Griffin said. "Treehouse encourages our youth to dream and picks them up when they fall—just like a parent would. Our youth learn they can—and will—overcome any barrier to achieve their goals."

Other Civic Awards winners this year are: Citizen of the Year, Ben Danielson; Government News Reporting of the Year, Crosscut; James Ellis Regional Leadership Award, Communities of Opportunity; and Public Official of the Year, King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

The Municipal League is a volunteer-driven, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works toward better government in King County, Washington.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of youth in foster care. More than 7,500 youth each year prosper through programs that focus on their academic success, fulfill key material needs and provide important experiences every child deserves. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.

Media Contact:

Marketing and Communications Coordinator

Jesse Colman

206.267.5145

jesse.colman@treehouseforkids.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-honored-as-organization-of-the-year-by-municipal-league-foundation-300652898.html

SOURCE Treehouse

Related Links

http://www.treehouseforkids.org

