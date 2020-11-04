Treehouse Launches Virtual Holiday Drives, Wish List for Youth in Foster Care

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse announced two easy and fully virtual ways to make the season bright for youth in foster care this holiday season. The nonprofit organization partners with more than 8,000 youth in care statewide, providing access to childhood experiences and critical resources as they plan for the future.



"This year has been challenging in so many ways, and youth in foster care have shouldered some of the heaviest burden," said Spencer Sheridan, Treehouse's Senior Event Coordinator. "A meaningful holiday gift or warm clothes can make all the difference in a child's confidence and determination to persevere."



Here are the two ways to get involved:

Host a Donation Drive - It only takes a minute to set up. Determine the goal, pick a name for the campaign and select a photo. Visit treehouseforkids.org to get started.

Shop our Holiday Wish List – Treehouse's online registry has been curated to match the ongoing winter and holiday needs of youth in foster care. All items will be shipped to the Treehouse Store and then distributed to youth across Washington state. Just visit treehouseforkids.org/wishlist.

"The donation drive is fun because you can set a goal as a group and easily see your collective impact. We'll provide the proper materials and guidance for a successful drive that gets everyone in the holiday spirit," Sheridan said. "The wish list is a way to do a little virtual shopping. You can see the toys and clothes that are in demand for our youth."

The wish list will be updated all holiday season long.

Any individual or organization interested in learning more can contact Spencer at 206.498.3910 or [email protected].

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at treehouseforkids.org.

Media Contact:

Trent Freeman

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

206.267.5128

SOURCE Treehouse

