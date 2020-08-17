Treehouse Names Ahmed Bur CFO

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahmed Bur, who has held a variety of financial-related positions at top organizations, has been named the Chief Financial Officer at Treehouse. The nonprofit partners with youth in foster care so they have a childhood and a future.

Bur most recently served as the CEO and CFO at Red Wagon Village, a ride-sharing platform he founded for busy parents based in Washington D.C. Before that, he was the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at American College of Cardiology—a 49,000 member medical society and data company with $160 million in revenues. He's also worked for Sprint, Marriott International and HP in other finance roles.

"Ahmed is a proven strategic financial executive who solves problems, builds consensus and drives execution in the most challenging circumstances," said Lisa Chin, Treehouse CEO. "We're delighted to have him bring his proven track record to our already incredible team."

Bur has 20 years of progressive leadership experience in budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting, financial planning, modeling, profit and loss development/management, KPIs, benchmarking and project investment analysis.

Born in Sudan, Bur moved at age 14 to Brooklyn, New York. There he learned English and earned a full scholarship to the University of Maryland. He graduated in the top 5 percent of his class at Georgetown University with an MBA. Bur has coached youth sports, and been a volunteer mentor and PTA board member. He is married and has two sons.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org.

Media Contact:

Trent Freeman

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

206.267.5128

SOURCE Treehouse

Related Links

http://www.treehouseforkids.org/about-treehouse/co

