Treehouse Receives $10,000 Grant as Part of KeyBank's $1.9 Million Community Impact Day

The funds will go toward the statewide expansion of Treehouse's Graduation Success program. The nonprofit has increased the extended high school graduation rate to 89 percent for its youth. In regions where the program is not yet available, the rate is only 49 percent.

Many of the nonprofit recipients were chosen by local Key Business Impact Networking Groups (KBINGs), employee groups that are a vital part of Key's diversity and inclusion strategy to help KeyBank attract, engage, develop and retain a diverse workforce and inform Key's business strategies. Seattle has eight active KBINGs: Key Executive Women's Network, Young Professionals, Military Inclusion, African American, Asian/ Pacific Islanders, Hispanic/Latino, Champions of People of All Abilities and LGBTQA. The groups were on hand to help distribute the donations.

The KeyBank Young Professionals of Washington were responsible for getting funding secured for Treehouse.

"Our mission is to help our communities thrive," said KeyBank's Nelson. "Philanthropy is part of KeyBank's DNA, and we are dedicated to building stronger communities and improving the lives of the people we call neighbors in the places we call home."

In the Seattle region, KeyBank actively invests in the communities it serves through philanthropy, volunteerism and board service.

"KeyBank's support goes a long way to breaking down the many obstacles youth in foster care face," said Janis Avery, CEO of Treehouse. "Collectively, we are weaving together the middle class safety net our most vulnerable youth need."

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of youth in foster care. More than 7,500 youth each year prosper through programs that focus on their academic success, fulfill key material needs and provide important childhood experiences every child deserves. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $136.7 billion at September 30, 2017.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBank Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

