Treehouse Secures $10M to Bring EV Chargers Into Homes

News provided by

Gutter Capital

09 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

The round is led by Montage Ventures and Trucks with participation from Fortune 500 giants, CarMax and Assurant Ventures

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse, an electrification company that delivers turnkey installations for home EV charging, today announced $10M in funding. The round is led by Montage Ventures and Trucks Venture Capital, with participation from CarMax, Assurant Ventures, Acrew Capital, Gutter Capital, Detroit Venture Partners, Holman, and Automotive Ventures. The funds will be used to expand Treehouse's Installation-as-a-Service offering to more than 30 states in the next 12 months, while investing in software that can expand the offering to other electrification products.

Continue Reading
Treehouse logo
Treehouse logo

The Edison Electric Institute projects that 26.4 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads in 2030, meaning that EVs will make up nearly 10% of the 259 million cars and light trucks on the road in less than 8 years. Treehouse is addressing this by providing a home charging solution that allows EV owners to get an estimate in under two minutes and bundle home charging installation with the purchase of the best charger for each individual's budget and needs.

"Home charging is an essential part of the EV ownership experience and Treehouse is transforming the customer experience with a novel approach," said Todd Kimmel, Founder and Managing Partner of Montage Ventures. "We believe the installation-as-a-service model has disruptive potential in electrification far beyond EVs."

Treehouse's unique pricing technology allows EV buyers to receive an instant, guaranteed quote for home charging installation at the point of sale in auto retail locations or via API while applying for vehicle financing. Instant pricing allows home charging to be integrated directly into the vehicle loan, reducing barriers to affordability for home charging. Treehouse also automates permit documentation and has a proprietary network of electricians, enabling the company to deliver an elevated experience by managing the customer journey from end to end.

"The power of transparent charger installation pricing is going to change how consumers shop for and buy EVs," said Reilly Brennan, Partner at Trucks Venture Capital. "Treehouse is removing a barrier to EV ownership and making it easier for millions of consumers across the country to switch to EVs."

"We understand the challenges consumers typically face when it comes to installing at-home EV chargers and realize it can often feel overwhelming," said John Trieu, Managing Director, Growth Ventures, Holman. "The Treehouse team has developed an innovative strategy to streamline this complex process and, similar to Holman, their dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience is truly remarkable. We're excited to support the company's continued growth through this strategic investment and look forward to offering customers a turnkey solution for EV charging."

Beyond charger installation, Treehouse is helping EV owners maximize incentives and rate plans by compiling every federal, state, and local incentive for home EV charging. This ensures that Treehouse's customers are able to claim available rebates and select the best utility plans for their needs.

"'Decarbonizing homes is an urgent task, with over 1 billion machines needing to be replaced or upgraded on the path to decarbonizing US homes in the next 15 years," said Eric Owski, CEO and Co-Founder of Treehouse. "This funding round will allow us to rapidly expand our geographic footprint and solve core technical problems that have been barriers to scale in this industry until now."

Treehouse is partnered with leading brands in auto retail delivering turnkey EV charging solutions. To partner with Treehouse visit https://www.treehouse.pro/partner and to learn more about Treehouse visit https://treehouse.pro.

About Treehouse
Treehouse is an electrification company that delivers turnkey installations for home EV charging. The company's mission is to simplify electrification through software-enabled Installation-as-a-Service, empowering people to live more sustainable lives and accelerating the decarbonization of the places we live and work. Treehouse has raised more than $10.4M in financing to date. Investors include Montage Ventures, Trucks, CarMax, Assurant Ventures, Acrew Capital, Gutter Capital, Detroit Venture Partners, and Automotive Ventures and more.

Press contact:
BAM for Treehouse
[email protected]

SOURCE Gutter Capital

Also from this source

Opus Secures $6.8M Series A funding towards AI-powered Training Technology for the Deskless Workforce of 110 Million Americans

Gutter Capital Raises $25M to Build Companies of Consequence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.