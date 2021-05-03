Treehouse to Kick Off Inaugural Equity Campaign through a May 25 Virtual Event

SEATTLE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing equity and racial justice is key to Treehouse being able to deliver on our mission. That work includes centering equity within the Treehouse organization, advancing equity in the foster care and education systems and engaging in equity work alongside society at large.

One of our new initiatives is an Equity Campaign, which will position Treehouse as a convener of conversations around race, equity, and foster care. Our first event in the Equity Campaign is on May 25. This will be a live conversation – streamed online – with community leaders including Ross Hunter, Secretary of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, Gary Locke, former Washington State Governor and Interim President of Bellevue College and Shrounda Selivanoff, Director of Public Policy at Children's Home Society.

The amazing Angela Poe Russell from KING 5 and Michelle Li, formerly with KING 5, will be moderating the conversation. We would like to invite the media to watch the conversation and we hope you can help us spread the word.

The event is scheduled for May 25 from 2-3:30 p.m. It will be free and virtual. Register here: treehouseforkids.org/change.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at treehouseforkids.org .

Media contact:

KD Hall

2069662198

[email protected]

