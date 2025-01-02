Treehouse Wealth Advisors Acquires Women-Owned and Operated RIA The Humphreys Group

Californian wealth management firm expands footprint in the Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Treehouse Wealth Advisors, a women-led wealth management firm dedicated to empowering clients to invest their time and assets purposefully, is delighted to announce a strategic acquisition of The Humphreys Group, a San Francisco-based wealth management firm and B-Corporation renowned for its commitment to advancing women's economic empowerment and ESG investing.

"This merger represents a union of shared values and a mutual commitment to delivering personalized, high-touch wealth management," said Julie Meissner, CEO and Founder of Treehouse Wealth Advisors. "We are excited to further expand in the Bay Area and integrate The Humphreys Group's innovative initiatives, such as group-based Conversation Circle events and ESG investment opportunities, into our offerings to provide even more meaningful services for our clients."

The acquisition featured an all-women M&A experience, including Meissner with Diane Bourdo, President of The Humphreys Group, who was represented through this transaction by consultant and broker Gretchen Halpin, co-founder of Beyond AUM. Female attorneys also represented both firms. The all-women team underscored the importance of a collaborative transaction approach that supports long-term success for all involved.

Treehouse Wealth Advisors focuses on building a supportive community for both clients and employees. Serving impact makers, innovators, and legacy builders, the Treehouse team helps families and individuals create a purposeful and well-lived life through wealth management. Building meaningful relationships with their clients allows Treehouse advisors to use their financial knowledge to provide individualized financial planning and investment management services.

The merged organization will operate across Walnut Creek, CA, and San Francisco offices as Treehouse Wealth Advisors.

About Treehouse Wealth Advisors

Treehouse Wealth Advisors is a women-led firm based in Walnut Creek, CA, dedicated to crafting tailored financial solutions for individuals and families. With a focus on long-term, relationship-driven approaches, we empower clients to invest their time and assets purposefully. Our team is passionate about challenging the status quo and embracing change to find better solutions.

About The Humphreys Group

The Humphreys Group, based in San Francisco, specializes in providing thoughtful financial planning and investment management services. With a mission to empower women to take control of their financial lives, the firm offers unique initiatives like Conversation Circles and ESG investment opportunities.

